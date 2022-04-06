Ibovespa future has a fall, following the exterior; FOMC minutes and sanctions against Russia on the radar

The Ibovespa futures operates in decline at the beginning of the trading session this Wednesday (6th). The contract maturing in June, at 9:15 am (Brasília time), fell 0.79%, to 118,265 points, following the performance of the main international exchanges.

In the US, futures retreat as a block in the pre-market, with cautious investors, awaiting the publication of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), scheduled to be released at 3 pm. The document should provide more information on how the Federal Reserve sees the current moment of the world economy and how it should position itself for the future.

Yesterday, tougher speeches by Lael Brainard, director of the Federal Reserve, about the cycle of high interest rates and also about a faster balance sheet reduction, starting as early as May, weighed on yield curves and on risk assets. The words were interpreted as a signal that the Fed will accelerate economic tightening.

“After the pronouncement, there was a general sale in the markets, since the discussion about a possible recession caused by a restrictive monetary policy gained strength again in the investors’ agenda”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

As a result, in the American pre-market, the yield of treasuries 10-year maturities rose 8.5 basis points to 2.639% – the highest level since early 2019. The Dow Jones futures contract for June fell 0.74%, the S&P 500 1% and the Nasdaq, 1.62%.

In addition to the Fed’s moves, the slight increase in oil weighs on interest rates, with the price of a barrel of WTI for May up 1%, at US$ 103.07, and that of Brent for June advancing 0.83%. , at US$ 107.57.

The rise in the price of the commodity comes amid expectations that the West will impose new sanctions on Russia, after the interpretation that there was a war crime in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where more than 300 civilians were killed.

Until then, it is said that the EU’s intention is to ban the import of Russian coal – about 20% of the total coal purchased by the bloc in 2021. Ukrainians, however, continue to press for the interruption of the purchase of oil and gas from the country. ruled by Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s DAX is down 1.90%. The UK’s FTSE is down 0.27%. France’s CAC 40 is down 2.11%. The STOXX 600, across the Old Continent, dropped 1.51%.

In Asia, the trend was also downward, following the performance of the West. A negative highlight for technology companies, which suffer more from the rise in interest rates. Hong Kong’s HSI is down 1.87%, Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.58% and South Korea’s Kospi is down 0.88%.

In addition, analysts at XP Investimentos point out that the publication of the China services PMI – which had a reading on March 42, compared to 50.2 last month – helped to increase investor pessimism. “It signaled that the zero-covid policy in the country began to harm economic activity,” he explains.

Mainland China’s Shaghai index was the only one in the region that closed steady, up 0.02%. In part, the movement is due to the strengthening of comments that the Asian giant will use monetary policies to stimulate its economy. Iron ore, also partly for this reason, closed up 2.15% at the port of Dalian, at US$ 145.62 a ton.

In Brazil, investors still monitor Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

In the domestic scenario, investors continue, this Wednesday, to monitor the uncertainties regarding the definitions of the new president and new chairman of the board of Petrobras, with new names being analyzed. The uncertainty does not help to improve fiscal uncertainties in the country, with the specter of a possible intervention in the state-owned company’s pricing policy still hovering around the market.

The Brazilian yield curve advances as a block. DI yield due January 2023 rises three basis points to 12.76%. In the middle of the curve, the DI for 2025 sees its rate rise 10 points, to 11.42%. At the long end, the yield of DIs for 2027 and 2029 both rise nine points, to 11.16% and 11.25%.

The future dollar advanced 0.29% to R$4.699. The commercial dollar rises 0.18%, to R$ 4.667 in the purchase and sale.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“The day before, the correction that we were waiting for began, but it is still too early to say what this movement will be like. As long as it is above 115,000, it remains in an uptrend, and the points for possible Fibonacci corrections are: 116,300, 114,680 and 113,030 points.”

Dollar

“More buying bar, indicating the possibility of a rebound from the last downward movement. If today breaks yesterday’s high, it continues in a downtrend”.

