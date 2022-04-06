In China, refiners avoid doing new business with Russia

China’s state-owned refiners are honoring oil contracts involving Russia but shunning new business despite deep discounts, heeding Beijing’s call for caution as Western sanctions against the Eurasian ally over the Ukraine invasion increase, six said. people to Reuters.

State-owned Sinopec — Asia’s biggest refiner — CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinochem were sidelined in trade talks for new Russian cargoes for shipments in May, said the sources, who are aware of the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity. due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Chinese state-owned companies do not want to be seen as openly supporting Moscow with purchases of extra volumes of oil, two people said, after the US government banned Russian oil last month and the European Union imposed sanctions on the top Russian exporter.

“State companies are cautious as their actions can be seen as representative of the Chinese government and none of them wants to be singled out as a buyer of Russian oil,” one of the sources said.

Sinopec and Petrochina declined to comment. CNOOC and Sinochem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China and Russia have developed increasingly close ties in recent years, and in February they announced a “no-limits” partnership.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and has also repeatedly criticized Western sanctions against Russia.

The world’s biggest oil importer, China is the main buyer of Russian oil, with 1.6 million barrels a day, half of which is supplied by pipeline under government-to-government contracts.