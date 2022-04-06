Influencer gifts husband with a threesome and guest gets pregnant | Fun



Couple Jess and Stephen DeMarco are adept at polyamory – Reproduction Internet

Jess and Stephen DeMarco are polyamoryInternet reproduction

Published 06/04/2022 10:01 | Updated 06/04/2022 10:01

Rio – Influencers Jess and Stephen DeMarco, from Florida, in the United States, are successful on social networks for sharing their unusual lifestyle: they are supporters of polyamory. Recently, the two were even more in evidence after Jess told on TikTok that she presented her husband with a threesome, the famous threesome. And more: the guest got pregnant!

The video in which the couple recounts their adventure already has more than 5.2 million views. “I gave my husband a threesome for our anniversary,” Jess said in the images. “And as a result, he got her pregnant, since we don’t have children,” added the influencer seconds later. Despite the surprise, the influencer assured that she was not upset. “We’re poly. So he’s her man too,” she shot her.

“We had a conversation about setting rules and how we wanted to date other women,” Jess told News24 last year. “We dated about five or six different women long-term, but we went on a lot of first dates with women that we ended up not connecting with,” she explained.

The influencer assured that polyamory improved the couple’s relationship and sex life. Still, she confessed that she still feels insecure and jealous. “When we find the right person, we evaluate their life and make sure they fit into ours and then we take the next step,” she said.

The couple also have an Onlyfans account, where they post adult content. To access, the subscriber must pay US$ 9.89, which is equivalent to about R$ 50.