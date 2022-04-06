Influenza vaccine 2022: what is the difference between private and SUS

started to annual flu vaccination campaign – now with the updated strain, the H3N2 Darwin, which took Brazil by surprise at the end of last year. The vaccine is recommended for the elderly, children, health professionals and other groups, but immunization will be done in stages.

Those who are outside the target audience or want to get ahead can still resort to the private system. There is a difference in the immunizers, however. The Unified Health System (SUS) applies the version trivalentwhile some pharmacies and clinics have the option of tetravalent.

Experts argue that the most important thing is to protect yourself, regardless of which vaccine is chosen. Understand.

Who can get the flu vaccine on SUS?

Between April 4 and May 2, the calendar will give priority to seniors over 60 and healthcare professionals. From May 3 to June 3, doses will be released for children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women, people with comorbidities such as diabetes, among other priority groups.

The list also includes indigenous people, individuals with permanent disabilities, police officers, firefighters and the military, road system workers, prison system employees and the population deprived of liberty.

“This portion served by the public system reaches 77 million peopleincluding those who can develop severe forms of flu and also the workers on whom some services depend to function fully”, says Mônica Levi, physician and president of the commission for reviewing vaccine schedules of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm).

Some age groups are excluded from the federal plan, such as adolescents and adults, but some of them end up getting vaccinated for free through corporate campaigns, or in the second semester, with excess doses from SUS.

What are the differences between the private and free flu vaccine?

Every year, the immunizations against influenza have their composition defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), which discloses to Brazil and other countries which strains circulated more in the winter of the northern hemisphere, which arrives earlier.

“The trivalent vaccine in 2022 has two influenza A strains, H1N1 and H3N2, and one influenza B strain, Victoria. The tetravalent option has an additional type B strain: the Yamagata”, explains Mônica.

The public system, however, buys doses from the Butantan Institute with the H1N1, H3N2 Darwin and B Victoriathe latter that the WHO understands will be the most frequent this year.

Trivalent: Type A (H1N1 Victoria and H3N2 Darwin) and Type B Victoria

Type A (H1N1 Victoria and H3N2 Darwin) and Type B Victoria tetravalent: Type A (H1N1 Victoria and H3N2 Darwin), Type B (Victoria and Yamagata)

Which should I choose?

“In terms of public health, the trivalent is very effective because it includes the most prevalent variants”, evaluates Gustavo Cabral, immunologist and researcher at the University of São Paulo (USP).

At the individual level, it is possible to get extra protection by investing in the dose with four strains. The option is especially interesting for those who are in the risk group or live with people who are part of it.

Taking the tetravalent vaccine has its advantages, but the main recommendation of SBIm is that all persons over six months of age receive the dose against influenzano matter what composition.

“We do not consider the availability of the vaccine, but the importance of having a high rate of immunization to prevent the transmission of the disease and to protect even more vulnerable people”, says the doctor.

Pay attention to the price, as some places sell the trivalent with tetra price. Prices vary between R$80 and R$150.

Who got the flu shot at the end of the year need to take it again?

Yes. First, because this formula is updated with the H3N2 Darwin strain, which was the protagonist of the out-of-season epidemic. The year-end campaign was carried out with the old dose, which contained the H3N2 Hong Kong strain and offered partial protection against the new strain.

As the dose interval is only one month, it is time to receive the reformulated immunizer. “In addition, it is important that people take advantage of campaigns to ensure that protection is up to date”, warns Monica.

Three campaigns at once

In addition to the flu vaccine, the health entities encourage the population to participate in two other campaigns: against measles, for children aged between six months and under 5 years, and Covid-19. So far, less than half of the adult population has taken the third dose and there are already people who should take the fourth.

“Older than 12 years old can take the Covid and flu vaccine at the same time”, explains the doctor. Minors of this age who take the injection against the coronavirus, however, need to make a 15 day interval to take other doses.