iPhone 14 Pro Max leaks in industrial drawings showing more of the new look

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 Pro Max next September, and now alleged images of CAD drawings of the new smartphone have been shared, showing the unprecedented look without the wide notch and maintaining the Lightning connection.

The images were shared by the profile @VNchocoTaco on Twitter, giving a better idea of ​​what we can expect from Apple’s new most expensive phone for the year 2022.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of the iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

From the images, it is even clearer that the back of the cell phone should change little compared to its predecessor, iPhone 13 Pro Max. The camera module should remain the same, with the cameras in the same positions, but with a larger bulge on the lens to accommodate larger sensors. The buttons on the side should remain the same, too.

The main novelty, as is often mentioned in rumors and leaks, must be the removal of the large notch at the top of the screen, where all the items necessary for Face ID to work are kept. Now, most of them will be hidden under the screen, using a new “i”-shaped hole so that the front camera and the main 3D facial recognition sensor go beyond the display.

In another publication, you can also see the underside of the smartphone, which should also not show any changes. That is, there will be the grille for the microphone, another for the lower sound output and between them the connection for recharging and data transfer, which will apparently be kept in the Lightning standard.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the other devices in the iPhone 14 lineup in September, and more details about the four products should emerge by then.

Source: @VNchocoTaco on Twitter (1, two)