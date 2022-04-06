iPhone 14 Pro Max: schematics show how Face ID and the front camera should look

With almost a full semester still to go until the iPhone 14 is announced, much has been said about the near end of the camera notch, which also carries Face ID, paving the way for, finally, a hole in the screen for the phone’s camera. This time, informant @VNchocoTaco brought some technical schematics, in basic 3D renderings, that give a view of what this aspect can look like on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced of the line.
The most basic models should still keep the notch, but it is now possible to have a real dimension of the holes and sensors. According to the informant, the long part, in the shape of a pill, must have a width of 7.15 mm, while the hole for the camera must have a diameter of 5.59 mm.
Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of the iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7
— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022
Between the two there will still be a small space, but in all will be much less than the almost 27 mm width of the common notch. The display’s edges should also be thinner, dropping to just 1.95mm compared to the current 2.42mm, and the overall height will go from 160.8mm to 160.7mm. The maximum width, including the side buttons, will be 78.53 mm.
As for the thickness, the schematics confirm the slight increase probably due to the 48 MP photo sensor that can be 21% larger than the current one, and the module thickness will go from 3.60 mm to 4.18 mm, adding up to about 12, 16 mm.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to keep a 6.7-inch screen, just as the iPhone 14 Pro will keep the 6.1-inch screen. Both are expected to integrate the new 4nm Bionic A16 processor.