iPhone 14 Pro Max: schematics show how Face ID and the front camera should look

With almost a full semester still to go until the iPhone 14 is announced, much has been said about the near end of the camera notch, which also carries Face ID, paving the way for, finally, a hole in the screen for the phone’s camera. This time, informant @VNchocoTaco brought some technical schematics, in basic 3D renderings, that give a view of what this aspect can look like on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced of the line.

The most basic models should still keep the notch, but it is now possible to have a real dimension of the holes and sensors. According to the informant, the long part, in the shape of a pill, must have a width of 7.15 mm, while the hole for the camera must have a diameter of 5.59 mm.