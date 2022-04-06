Joe and Jill Biden’s granddaughter to get married in the White House

There’s going to be a wedding at the White House.

Naomi Bidengranddaughter of Joe and Jill Bidenwill marry Peter Neal in the fall at the US President’s official residence. The news was announced by the bride herself through social media: “Peter and I are very grateful to ‘Nana’ and ‘Pop‘ [nomes carinhosos pelos quais trata os avós] for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding in the White House. We look forward to making our commitment official and for what is to come.” In this way, Joe Biden, the president of the USA, and Jill Biden, the first lady, will be the hosts of this ceremony.

The North American media say that the link should take place on November 19, but there is still no confirmation. Michael LaRosa, Joe Biden’s secretary, has already spoken publicly on the subject, saying only that the costs of the wedding will be covered by the family.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden with his first wife, Kathleen, and the eldest of the seven grandchildren of the presidential couple. Graduated in Law and with a specialization in International Relations, she became engaged in September 2021. Currently, Naomi works at Arnold & Porter, New York.

This will be the first wedding held in the White House since Richard Nixon. In 1971, the president’s daughter, Tricia Nixon, married in the official residence with Edward Cox. The first meeting of all to take place in this place was that of the president Grover Cleveland with Frances Clara Folsomin 1886.