Joe Biden organizes granddaughter’s wedding at the White House

O President of the United States of America, Joe Biden is organizing the wedding of one of his granddaughters, Naomi.

It was the 28-year-old who announced the news on social media.

“Peter and I are infinitely grateful to ‘Nana’ and ‘Pop’ [como carinhosamente chama os seus avós] for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding in the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment official and for what’s to come.”

Naomi is the oldest of Joe Biden’s seven grandchildren.

