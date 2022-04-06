Kharkiv Zoo must euthanize lions, tigers, bears and other animals because of war – News

A zoo in Kharkiv, in Ukrainemay have to sacrifice lions, tigers and bears after the constant bombings that have taken place in the city since the russian invasion, on the 24th of February. According to the British portal Daily Star, the site is home to 6,810 animals and most can die if not rescued.

Ecopark owner Alexander Feldman said in a clarification note that the site’s infrastructure had been destroyed. “The biggest problem is the big predators. Their enclosures miraculously still maintain their integrity, but if one more bombing occurs, lions, tigers and bears, disturbed by fear, can break free and go to the city or to nearby villages. this.”





“Our experts are now considering the possibility of temporary housing, at least for some of them. Otherwise, the only option left for us is to put the predators ‘to sleep,'” said Feldman.

The responsible for the Ecopark also stated that it is “unimaginably painful” to talk about the sad end that some of the animals may have, but stressed that the priority at this moment is to save people who are being victims of war.





A bombing on March 17 killed two orangutans and chimpanzees. Two days later, nine deer died and 20 fled the Ecopark. The zoo owner said seven lions, a jaguar and a panther have been moved to safe locations so far and asked for donations so that more animals can be saved.

Amidst the difficult situation, a large number of residents of Kharkiv, Kiev, Odessa and Dnipro offered help for more rescues. Some videos circulating on the internet show the animals being removed from the site.



