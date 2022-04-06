know the 6 first signs to appear

Dementia is an incurable disease that develops slowly. Early symptoms are so uncertain that they can easily be considered a normal part of aging.
But, the delay in noticing the first signs usually leads people to have a late diagnosis. Although dementia cannot be reversed, early identification has advantages for treatment.
According to the National Health Service England, there are some common early signs of dementia, which may appear some time before diagnosis. Find out what they are:
Table of Contents
1) Loss of financial control
The symptom appears due to loss of organization ability. As a result, the person overestimates finances, forgets to pay a bill, or has difficulty dealing with numbers.
A study led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that patients with dementia were more likely to miss bill payments up to six years before being diagnosed.
Another study by Duke University Medical Center found that those with early signs of the disease on brain scans performed worse on financial tests.
2) Memory loss
Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Head of Information Services team Katie Puckering explained that usually when someone loses their keys they are able to retrace their steps. However, if you have dementia, you won’t be able to remember where you’ve been.
“What can also happen is putting something in the wrong place. For example, instead of putting the milk back in the fridge, the person puts the kettle in the fridge.”
3) Confusion with dates
Confusion is a key feature of dementia from the earliest days. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, diagnosed people can lose track of dates, seasons and the passage of time.
Other examples of how confusion can present itself in the life of someone with dementia include: sleeping during the day and staying up at night, preparing for a social event on the wrong day, and getting lost in going somewhere you already were. acquainted.
4) Loss of sense of humor
People with dementia may appear depressed or withdrawn, as well as lacking interest in hobbies they used to love.
Katie Puckering said losing the ability to understand a joke can be an early symptom of dementia. “If you find your sense of humor has changed significantly, it may be worth seeking medical advice,” she said.
5) Difficulty in communication
England’s National Health Service says “struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word” is an early warning sign of dementia.
Someone with the condition, who is having difficulties communicating, may have a confused expression on their face, or just nod their head or laugh instead of answering a question.
6) Forgetting how to use objects
Dementia patients may find themselves unable to do things they’ve done every day for a lifetime, like buttoning a shirt. This is a side effect of losing coordination skills.
Other examples include the inability to tie shoelaces, use silverware or a can opener.
Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (34)
Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are neurodegenerative diseases that mainly affect the elderly population. Conditions are progressive and, over time, the patient becomes more dependent on the care of others.Getty Images
***Elderly and computer
It is common that, in the initial stage, the symptoms are confused with the natural aging process. However, family members and close people should be aware of the signs Getty Images
***doctors
It is also important to seek help from doctors, because the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of controlling the case and delaying the progression of diseases, as well as increasing the quality of life of patients.disclosure
***elderly-g73b917f75_640
Parkinson’s causes the death of neurons that produce dopamine and play an important role in the locomotor system. Men are the most affectedPixabay
***man-g7d8f2f940_640
The patient’s family members should be alert to the first signs of sluggishness, muscle stiffness, and frequent tremors, which are more characteristic of this condition.Pixabay
***woman-gd073167b3_640
Alzheimer’s, in turn, affects more the female population. It causes the degeneration and death of neurons, which results in the progressive alteration of brain functions.Pixabay
***question-gd12ddc75a_640
The most recurrent consequences are the impairment of memory, behavior, thinking and learning ability.Pixabay
***patient-ge7e79da2d_640
Dementia is progressive and the initial symptoms are well known: memory loss and confusion are the most common. The condition affects up to 25% of people over 85 in BrazilPixabay
***hands-gda2519f21_640
Speech problems and difficulty making decisions are also among the signs. However, there are other subtle signs that can alert to the development of some types of degenerative diseases. Pixabay
***eye-g91c3cc572_640
Vision problems: A study done in the UK by UK Biobank shows that people with age-related macular degeneration are 25% more likely to have dementiaPixabay
***elderly-agencia-brasil
Hearing loss: May be linked to cellular changes in the brain. But vision and hearing loss can lead to social isolation, which has been known for years as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.Brazil Agency
***elderly-couple-g5e4cbfe5e_640
Mood swings: People with early dementia stop finding jokes funny or don’t understand situations they used to find amusing and may have difficulty understanding sarcasm Pixabay
Gum problems: Research shows that oral health is linked to mental problems and may also be linked to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and alcoholism – all are also risk factors for dementiareproduction
***man-g2ef0736cd_640
Social isolation: the symptom can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A lack of patience with friends and family and a preference for being alone can be signs of chemical brain problems or lack of vitamins.Pixabay
***ball-g8627c1d0f_640
Other signs that may indicate neurodegenerative diseases are: lack of interest in usual activities, difficulty in performing everyday tasks, repeating conversations or tasks, disorientation in familiar places and difficulty in memorizationPixabay