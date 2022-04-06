learn how to do it and get rid of the problem right now!

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Garanhuns-PE, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by Weverton Rodrigues Silva – Everyone has had a sore throat at least once in their lives. Despite being a disease that acts as a response to an infection or injury that affects tissues, we often do not really know how to treat it. therefore, hnot today Home and Recipes, see the right way to do it home remedy for sore throat.

This type of health problem requires rest and hydration to resolve. In addition, medication prescribed by doctors is generally used to relieve the discomfort caused by pain and fever. Home remedies turn out to be, in this sense, a great solution. Check out!

Continues after advertising



Read more: Learn how to write a summary the right way

Got sick? Learn right now how to get rid of the problem!

According to an article published on 11/2021 by Cristina Almeida on the website of UOLsore throat is, in short, a defense mechanism of our body against aggressive agents, usually microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Continues after advertising



Read more: How to make a raincoat for a dog? Click here and see the right way to protect your pet from the rains!

home remedy for sore throat

In this sense, first of all, according to a publication made on 01/2022 on the website your healthit is possible to say that there are some natural options and home remedies for sore throats, starting, for example, with gargling with warm water and salt, a solution that has antimicrobial properties and, therefore, acts in the fight against these microorganisms.

Also, another solution to get rid of the problem is to make lemon tea with honey and ginger, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin C and should be taken at least 2 times a day. Another very useful tea in these situations is mallow, sage or marshmallow tea, which also helps relieve symptoms.

Finally, the site even recommends a smoothie made with strawberry and honey. According to the publication, the fruit has vitamin C and thus promotes an increase in the body’s defenses. In addition, honey acts as a throat lubricant, helping with the process.

Read more: Know a home remedy to get rid of dandruff quickly: see what to use to get rid of itching right now!