Lula: “abortion should be turned into a public health issue, and it’s not a shame”

Former President Lula also stated that the family and values ​​agenda is “long behind schedule” in Brazil.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former President Lula came out in defense of abortion, and defended that the issue be treated as a public health issue. He also criticized inequality, expressed in the ease that rich women have in guaranteeing the “right”.

“Poor women die trying to have an abortion, because abortion is prohibited, it is illegal. […]. When can madam go for an abortion in Paris, choose to go to Berlin. In fact, it should be turned into a public health issue and everyone has the right, not shame”, said Lula during the debate “Brazil-Germany – European Union: progressive challenges – strategic partnerships”, held by the Perseu Abramo Foundation (FPA) ) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES).

Lula also stated that the family and values ​​agenda is “long behind schedule” in Brazil:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“This agenda of the family, of values, is long overdue. And it’s used by a man who has no morals to do it […]. It is this citizen who tries to preach values ​​to a Brazilian group that he believes in. And I think that we who have to take on this discussion trying to make society evolve, and not sharing the setback that we have in this discussion”, said Lula in reference to Jair Bolsonaro.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING