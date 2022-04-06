Lula defends the right to abortion as a ‘public health issue’

Former President Lula spoke about the right to abortion in a debate in São Paulo. Photo: RICARDO CHICARELLI/AFP via Getty Images.

Former president says ‘family agenda’ is delayed in Brazil

Lula recalls that poor women are the ones who suffer most from the illegality of abortion

Evangelicals and Bolsonarists criticize speech

In a debate held in São Paulo this Tuesday (5), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended the right of every woman to safe abortion, as it is “a public health issue”.

In reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but without mentioning him, the PT said that the “family agenda” is very backward, and “authorized by a man who has no morals to do this”.

Lula recalled that the ban on voluntary termination of pregnancy mainly victimizes poor women who, without access to safe methods, put their health and lives at risk in clandestine procedures. “Here in Brazil, poor women die trying to have an abortion, because it’s forbidden, abortion is illegal,” Lula said. “Madams are going to Paris,” she added.

“Here in Brazil we don’t do [aborto] because it is prohibited, when in fact it should be turned into a public health issue, and everyone should have the right and not be ashamed. I don’t want to have a child, I’m going to take care of not having my child, I’m going to discuss it with my partner. What doesn’t work is the law requires that she needs to take care of it”, he evaluated.

For the former president, the family agenda is “long overdue” in Brazil. “This family agenda, this agenda of values, is something that is long overdue, and it is authorized by a man who has no morals to do it. He did not take care of their children,” he said in reference to Bolsonaro. “Society has evolved a lot, customs have evolved a lot and we need to have the courage to have this debate”.

The right to safe abortion is already guaranteed by law in several countries around the world, without increasing the number of procedures performed, but saving women’s lives. In recent years, several Latin American countries have also advanced in the debate and modernized their legislation. Between them, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Keep reading

Evangelicals and Conservatives React

The PT’s speech bothered conservative and Bolsonarist politicians. Federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) was one of them: “I believe that for the first time I saw the Lula I always talked about! Lula for adults,” he said.

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), the president’s son, said that Lula “is not thinking about an election in a Christian country that respects private property.”

Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), also spoke out. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “The ex-president’s agenda has always been the culture of death. In the next elections, our choices will be: protected life from conception x death of innocent children.” Damares’ publication was reposted by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.