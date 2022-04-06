Man arrested after masturbating four times during flight

Passenger Antonio Sherrodd McGarity was arrested on charges of masturbating four times next to a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight on Saturday (2). According to international media, the case took place on a US domestic flight from Seattle, Washington, to Phoenix, Arizona.

According to authorities, the woman recorded the moment in photos. When the man fell asleep, she told the crew what had happened. They changed her seat on the flight.

After landing, woman r handed the photos to Phoenix Police. The police talked to the man. According to agents, he said he didn’t think the passenger was uncomfortable with him masturbating. McGarity will answer for charges related to lewd, indecent or lewd acts.

