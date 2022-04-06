Manicure says it recognizes dead client in Bucha, Ukraine, after publication of photo by the international press | Ukraine and Russia

A manicurist said she recognized one of her clients killed in the massacre in the city of Bucha, Ukraine, after a photo that showed only one of her hands was released by the international press.
The image above, of a female hand amid destruction, was taken by Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra after the city was liberated by Russian forces.
Dozens of bodies were found in the city, which is in the Kiev region, so volunteers and journalists were able to access the site.
The manicurist Anastasia shared on a social network a very emotional message that shows Irina putting on makeup with the same heart detail on the nails.
Photo released by the manicurist and beautician shows Irina putting on makeup with the heart detail on her nails — Photo: Reprpduction/Instagram/@subacheva_mua
“I immediately felt that this photo hurt me, and I couldn’t understand why,” wrote the manicurist. “The woman in this photo is my client Irina.”
Anastasia reported that Irina attended “makeup classes” at the salon where she worked, and that she last met with her the day before the Russian invasion began.
Photo shows Irina with her nails done — Photo: Reproduction/Telegram
A resident of the city of Bucha, Irina had been missing since March 5, when a Facebook post asked for information about her whereabouts.
According to the message shared by residents of the city invaded by Russian troops, she would have disappeared after an attack between the cities of Irpin and Bucha.
A poster released on March 30 says that Irina has been missing since March 5, after bombing – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Kostya Harashchenko
Olga, daughter of Irina, wrote on a social network this Tuesday (5) that she had not heard from her mother for at least a month. She also recognized Irina from her hand photo.
“All I can do is cry, and sometimes even that doesn’t work,” her daughter wrote.
She also said her mother’s hand – featured in the Reuters photo – would become “a hand of hope” for Ukraine.
Post from Irina’s daughter — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of carrying out a massacre in the town of Bucha, 60 kilometers from Kiev.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has even called Russian actions in the region genocide. See the VIDEO below.
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha after massacre and accuses Russia of genocide
The international community has increased pressure on Russia after images of dead civilians were released across the Ukrainian capital region.
Russia denies having any civilian targets and said the images were “commissioned by the United States”.
A report in the newspaper “The New York Times” showed, based on satellite images, that bodies were already scattered on the streets of Bucha before the withdrawal of Russian troops.