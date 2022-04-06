Meet the world’s youngest billionaires

The Forbes Billionaires List featured 12 people who are under 30 but have already earned their place in the rankings. The group has a net worth of US$ 25.8 billion.

According to data released this Tuesday (5), the German Kevin David Lehmann is the youngest, aged 19.

Lehmann has a fortune valued at $2.4 billion, earned by inheriting half of the dm-drogerie markt drugstore chain from his father.

In addition to Lehmann, four other billionaires inherited part of their fortunes from their parents, such as Gustav Magnar Witzoe, owner of one of the largest salmon fish farms in the world, Wang Zelong, who inherited stakes in two chemical companies in China, and sisters Alexandra and Katharina Andresen, who work in the investment sector.

The biggest fortune goes to Gary Wang, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Wang is worth $5.9 billion.

The list also includes two Brazilians: Henrique Dubugras, 26, and Pedro Franceschi, 25, co-founders of the North American startup Brex, of credit cards for companies.

See the list of the youngest billionaires in the world: