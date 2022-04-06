Motorola must repeat the Moto G strategy in the Edge line; understand the case | Cell phone

Motorola should repeat the strategy of launching the Moto G line, which has become a darling of Brazilians, also with the company’s most powerful cell phones, which are called Edge. The manufacturer brought the Edge 30 Pro to Brazil in February (R$5,423) and would be about to announce another four smartphones in 2022.

At least in the budget cell line, the rule seems to be to release new versions as they are ready from an engineering point of view. Some customers even say that they are confused by the amount of options.

There is great expectation around a possible Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which should come with a 200 MP camera and the unprecedented Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. Other expected devices are the Edge 30 Lite and the devices that so far go by the codenames Dubai and Dubai Plus.

🔎 Bank gets a fine of R$ 6.6 million for bothering people with telemarketing

2 of 4 Supposed Motorola Edge 30 Ultra — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles Supposedly Motorola Edge 30 Ultra — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles

According to rumors, the Edge 30 Ultra will have a triple set of cameras, with the main 200 MP – and a design that resembles a still camera –, a 50 MP ultra wide and a 12 MP 2x zoom telephoto lens, in addition to 60 MP selfie camera.

So far, no model has officially hit the market with a 200 MP camera. There is a race between Motorola and Xiaomi to launch the first smartphone with this specification. The Chinese manufacturer should soon present the Xiaomi 12 Ultra also with the unprecedented photographic set.

The Edge 30 Ultra can hit the market with a 6.67-inch curved POLED display and Full HD+ resolution, 8GB to 12GB RAM and storage between 128GB and 256GB. The battery would be 4,500 mAh with fast charging and the system would be Android 12.

Motorola Dubai and Dubai Plus

Another expected device for 2022 is the mid-range cell phone internally dubbed Motorola Dubai. It can be launched in May with a 6.55-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution and a POLED panel, offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The model should arrive in three different memory configurations: RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

3 of 4 Motorola Dubai project would have triple camera — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles Motorola Dubai project would have triple camera — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles

The phone is expected to come with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front would have 32 MP. The phone’s battery will possibly be 4,020 mAh.

The Dubai model may win a Plus version in the third quarter. This phone would have Mediatek’s unprecedented MT6879 Dimensity chip, with two Cortex-A78 performance cores running at 2.6 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz, in addition to the Mali G79 GPU.

The screen and settings would be similar to the traditional model, with the only difference being the 5,000 mAh battery and stylus support, currently offered on the Edge 30 Pro.

Finally, Motorola’s customers and fans can also look forward to a model named after Miami with more modest hardware. The handset would be the entry-level Motorola Edge 30 Lite. Among the planned features are a 6.28-inch POLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz. The processor would be the Snapdragon 695 5G.

4 of 4 Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the model of the Edge line currently on sale in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the model of the Edge line currently on sale in Brazil — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

For now it is believed that the Edge 30 Lite would come in versions with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The main camera would have 64 MP and would be accompanied by a wide angle with 13 MP. The selfie camera would have 32 MP. The Edge 30 Lite should also offer a 4,020mAh battery, just like the Motorola Dubai and the reason for this lower power would be the thin thickness of the device.

Motorola has not officially commented on the possible launches.

with information from 91mobiles

📝 Is there a chance that Motorola will surpass Samsung? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum