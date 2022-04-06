NATO sees ‘unbearable brutality’ in Bucha

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) considers that the bodies in Bucha, seen after the Russian withdrawal from the Ukrainian city, show “an unbearable brutality that Europe has not witnessed for many decades”. The statement was made today by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Tomorrow (6th), foreign ministers of the countries that make up the military alliance will meet to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has reached its 41st day. According to Stoltenberg, the ministers will discuss what else will be done. According to him, NATO members “are determined to provide more support to Ukraine”. “Including anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment. Allies have also increased humanitarian assistance and financial assistance,” said the alliance’s secretary general.

Today, in a speech to the UN Security Council (United Nations), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, compared the action of the Russian military to terrorist groups, equating even to the Islamic State.

Earlier, in an interview with Ukrainian journalists, the president said he considers negotiations with Russia after the massacre in Bucha a “challenge”. For him, “every tragedy, every bush” will weigh in the negotiations. “But we need to find opportunities for such steps.” Despite seeing a difficult backdrop for the talks, Zelensky said they must continue.

According to Ukrainian authorities, bodies of tortured civilians were also found in Konotop, about 260 kilometers east of Kiev, after the Russian withdrawal. Russia, however, denies that it committed the murders and, according to its Defense Ministry, Ukraine makes “staged footage of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russians”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking to journalists in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday Image: François Walschaerts/AFP

“Critical Phase of the War”

The NATO Secretary General pointed out in his statement today that “Ukrainian forces are fiercely resisting, retaking territory from Russian invaders, and forcing Russia to change its war plans.” “But Moscow is not giving up on its ambitions in Ukraine,” he said.

According to Stoltenberg, the military alliance hopes that in the coming weeks there will be “another Russian push in eastern and southern Ukraine.” “So this is a crucial phase of the war.”

Regarding Bucha, the Secretary-General said that “shooting and murdering civilians is a war crime” and that “all those responsible must be brought to justice”.

In talks about Russia’s war, Stoltenberg said NATO will join Asia-Pacific partners, citing Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. “Because this crisis has global implications, it concerns us all.” The secretary-general cited that the alliance notes that “China is unwilling to condemn Russia’s aggression.” “And he joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path.”

At a time when authoritarian powers are pushing back the rules-based international order, it is even more important that democracies stand together and protect our values. Therefore, I hope that we will agree to deepen NATO cooperation with our Asia-Pacific partners.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

For Stoltenberg, “working more closely will make us safer and more secure.”

Zelensky at the UN

The Ukrainian president’s videoconference intervention at the UN Security Council was the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to Zelensky, the Russian military killed anyone who served the Ukrainian state in Bucha, as well as murdering entire families and burning bodies. The president also denounced the execution of people with shots in the back of the head after being tortured. He said civilians were crushed by tanks, people had their tongues cut out and women were raped in front of their children.

For Zelensky, the action is equivalent to “any Islamic State terrorist, now on the part of a UN member state”. According to him, Moscow maintains a consistent policy of destroying diversity and leaving the country in ruins, with many mass graves.

The Ukrainian president said those responsible for the crimes must be held accountable, but insists that Bucha is just one example.

The world is yet to know the real dimension of the crisis.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

For the president, his country is being targeted by the “worst crimes committed since the Second World War”, with cities deliberately turned to ashes.

This week, he should receive a visit, in Kiev, from Ursula von der Leyen, leader of the EU (European Union).

A plume of smoke is seen after a tank filled with nitric acid is attacked in Rubizhne, in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/sergey.gaidai.loga

tank hit

A tank with nitric acid — whose vapor is toxic — was attacked today in Rubizhne, a city in the Lugansk region, in Ukraine’s breakaway area. According to Serhii Gaidai, the regional governor of Lugansk, the attack was carried out by Russian forces. “Don’t come out of hiding,” he said.

“If you are indoors, close the doors and windows. Effect on humans: nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, ingested and in contact with the skin and mucous membranes”, added Gaidai. Separatists, however, blame the attack on Ukrainian nationalists. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a statement, endorsed the separatists’ version and denied that Russia carried out the attack. It has not been possible to confirm the claims with independent sources to date.

Gaidai, when giving an initial account of the attack on social media, made an alert, through social media, to the population of the region about first aid in case of contact with nitric acid. In case the eyes are hit, the governor’s suggestion is that they be rinsed “under running water for 10 to 30 minutes”.

“In case of skin contact, wash the affected area with water, adding baking soda, soap,” he said. “When swallowing nitric acid, gastric lavage with plenty of water is indicated.”

For David Arakhamia, head of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia, the consequences of attacking the tank with nitric acid “are similar to the use of chemical or biological weapons”. “Which once again confirms the real intentions of the enemy side: to destroy not only the troops and infrastructure, but the civilian population of our country that refuses to be part of the so-called ‘Russian world’.”

Information about the circumstances of the attack has not yet been released.

Ukraine believes that Russia “is regrouping troops and focusing its efforts on preparing an offensive operation in the east of our country”, a separatist region. For the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, “the enemy concentrated its efforts on preparations for the resumption of the offensive, as well as on the attempt to encircle the allied forces”, pointing out that the russians replenish supplies of food, fuel and ammunition.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that from one of “a small Black Sea Fleet missile ship”, “seven cruise missiles were launched at designated land targets on the territory of Ukraine”. According to the statement, the attack was carried out with “precision guided weapons on Ukraine’s military infrastructure”. It was not possible to verify the information with independent sources.

Bush under curfew

Until 6:00 am local time (0000 GMT) on Wednesday, the city of Bucha will be under a curfew, according to Kiev’s regional military administration. The purpose of the measure is to allow the work of “demining and cleaning of the territories by our defense forces”, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, military chief in the region.

“Just yesterday, 574 explosive devices were found in the region,” he said. Pavliuk. “So you should stay at home and not complicate the task of experts.”

A member of Ukraine’s emergency team carries Russian military weapons left in Bucha Image: Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA

Bodies in the Sumy region

In its morning report, the Russian Defense Ministry maintains the version that there was a hoax in Bucha with “staged footage of allegedly dead civilians”. The purpose of the Ukrainians, in the assessment of the Russian government, is for the images to be distributed by “Western media”. “Similar events are now organized by the Ukrainian special services [na região de] Sumy, Konotop [260 quilômetros a leste de Kiev] and other cities.”

In Konotop, “at least three tortured Ukrainian civilians have already been found at the sites of former enemy camps,” according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, head of the regional military administration.

School building partially destroyed after being hit by missiles in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine Image: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

school destroyed

Several bombings were recorded this morning in Kramatorskabout 690 kilometers east of Kiev, which remains under Ukrainian control despite the threat of a major offensive by troops russians.

According to information from Regional Attorney’s Office from Donetsk, a missile attack hit a school building, which was partially destroyed. The attacks, likely with missiles or long-range rockets, destroyed a school in the center of the city, next to the police headquarters.

A crater over 10 meters in diameter was visible in what was the schoolyard. Neighborhood residents said the attack did not cause any casualties because the school was empty. Local authorities have not released an official balance sheet so far.

Kramatorsk, the de facto regional capital since October 2014 of the territory that is still under Kiev’s control in the east of the country, is in the center of the area and would be practically surrounded by the Russians.

(With AFP and Reuters)