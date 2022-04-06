New PS Plus will have ‘all the big names’, says Jim Ryan

The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryanspoke again about the new PlayStation Plus subscription plans — which now include tracks with games from the console’s collection and the ability to play titles from multiple generations.

During an interview with the official PlayStation podcast, available only in English, Ryan reinforced some information made in the official announcement, including the inevitable comparisons with the rival. Game Passfrom Microsoft.

As for the potential studios involved, he shied away from the direct answer, but gave some clues about the size of the service. “I’m going to play a little hard on this one, but I can say for free that we’re going to have massive distributor participation on this show. We’ve got all the big names in attendance,” explains Ryan.

He did not name any studios by name, but assured that the more than 200 allies include giants as well as independent and small companies – which guarantees “a really strong catalog”.

Launches and more purchases

On the possibility of adding Sony’s own titles at no additional cost to the catalog and on the day of launch, as well as the competition, Ryan again cited the impossibility of breaking a “virtuous cycle” in the company’s strategy. “This is not a path that we took in the past and it is not a road that we will take in this new service”, details the executive.

Furthermore, the CEO confirmed that Sony is also working on further acquisitions from developers or distributors. Recently, the company acquired Haven Studios and also Bungie, just to name a few of the most recent deals.