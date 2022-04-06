New Tomb Raider announced and will use Unreal Engine 5

the producer Crystal Dynamics announced that a new Tomb Raider game is in the works. The title will use Unreal Engine 5a new game production tool that was released to the general public this Tuesday (5th).

The announcement took place during the launch event of the new version of the Unreal Engine, a program used to make three-dimensional games and environments that is even used by Hollywood productions, such as the series The Mandalorian. There are no details on the story, gameplay or release date of the new Tomb Raider yet.

The Tomb Raider franchise began in 1996 and tells the stories of British archaeologist Lara Croft, who travels the world in search of secrets of ancient civilizations. The game has already been adapted for cinemas on three occasions: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Origin of Life (2003), starring Angelina Jolieand Tomb Raider: Inception (2018), with Alicia Vikander in the lead role.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That’s why we’re proud to announce that our next #tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

The announcement of the new Tomb Raider comes four years after the release of the last game in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which concluded a trilogy started in 2013 responsible for modernizing the heroine Lara Croft. In the story, which began in the game tomb Raider and then continued on Shadow of the Tomb Raiderwe see the archeologist at the beginning of her career, when she is forced to survive a shipwreck that was taking her on her first solo expedition.

The trilogy was important to change the look and style of Lara Croft, who left the hypersexualized aspect of the 1990s behind and became a more complex character, who went through deep traumas. The first game after the reboot sold 14.5 million copies from 2013 to 2021 and, alongside its sequel, served as the basis for the latest film based on the games, starring Alicia Vikander.

The announcement also marks the return of developer Crystal Dynamics to Tomb Raider. The producer made the first two games of the reboot, from 2013 and 2015. Then, it left the third game in the hands of the studio. Eidos Montrealwhose critical and public reception was not equal to that of its predecessors.