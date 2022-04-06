New Tomb Raider is officially announced in Unreal Engine 5

Facebook

Crystal Dynamics has officially announced that a new tomb Raider is under development on Unreal Engine 5.

Announcing the game during State of Unreal 2022, the franchise’s general manager tomb Raider Crystal Dynamics’ Dallas Dickinson promised a “high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience”, but showed no gameplay or footage.

“Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5. This new engine translates to superior storytelling into gaming experiences,” Dickinson said during the presentation. “And that’s why we’re excited to announce today that we’ve just started development on our next game. tomb Raider with Unreal Engine 5”.

“Our goal is fidelity and delivering the high-quality cinematic action/adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the franchise. tomb Raider. We can’t wait to take this journey together.”

That way, Crystal Dynamics will no longer use its own engine with Lara Croft’s next adventure.

The State of Unreal 2022 presentation, in which the announcement of tomb Raider, also brought confirmation of the official release of Unreal Engine 5 for all developers. You can see the broadcast in full – with Portuguese subtitles – below.