Nigerian atheist convicted of 18 blasphemy charges

Ishaq Khalid

From BBC News in Abuja

5 april 2022

Credit, AFP photo caption, Mubarak Bala renounced Islam in 2014

An atheist has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for blaspheming Islam in a high court in Kano State in northern Nigeria.

Murabak Bala, 37, is president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria and has been in prison since 2020. He pleaded guilty to all 18 counts and asked for leniency.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and most people are deeply religious. The north is mostly Muslim and the south is mostly Christian.

Kano has a Muslim majority population. It is one of 12 states in northern Nigeria where Islamic law is practiced alongside secular laws.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Kano is one of the states where Islamic law is applied

A group of Muslims has submitted a petition to the authorities accusing Bala of posting offensive messages about Islam on social media.

Bala could have faced the death penalty had he been tried in an Islamic court.

UN human rights experts and international human rights groups condemned his detention and called for his release.

Bala renounced the Islamic faith in 2014. He was even taken to a psychiatric hospital, but he was discharged.

He was arrested in 2020 in neighboring Kaduna state and transferred to Kano, his home state.