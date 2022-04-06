Nigerian atheist convicted of 18 blasphemy charges

  • Ishaq Khalid
  • From BBC News in Abuja

Amina Ahmed, wife of Mubarak Bala, shows a photo of her husband

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Mubarak Bala renounced Islam in 2014

An atheist has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for blaspheming Islam in a high court in Kano State in northern Nigeria.

Murabak Bala, 37, is president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria and has been in prison since 2020. He pleaded guilty to all 18 counts and asked for leniency.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and most people are deeply religious. The north is mostly Muslim and the south is mostly Christian.

Kano has a Muslim majority population. It is one of 12 states in northern Nigeria where Islamic law is practiced alongside secular laws.

