Novo Hamburgo fears explosion of dengue cases in the coming weeks





The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, is a matter of concern for the Municipal Health Department of Novo Hamburgo (SMS). An old enemy of public health, the disease could worsen the epidemiological scenario in the city in the coming weeks, tightening the bottleneck on the health system already pressured by Covid-19 and the H3N2 flu.















Aedes aegypti is the mosquito that transmits dengue

Photo: Adobe Stock









Fearing the explosion of cases of the disease, signaled by the infestation rates of Aedes aegypti in the cities of the region and by the large volume of rain registered since the second half of March, the City Hall tries to anticipate the crisis by reinforcing actions to combat the mosquito foci.

Combat

Last week, the Hamburg Department of Health reported that the contingency plan is being implemented to control the proliferation of transmission outbreaks to contain the spread of the disease. The folder pointed out that the increase in residents looking for care in health units with symptoms of dengue is already noticeable and significant. Hospitalizations, however, are still not numerous.

In the most recent newsletter of the Rapid Survey of Indexes for Aedes aegypti, of the 250 samples collected for analysis and identification in the laboratory of the Project to Combat Dengue, 82% showed a positive result for the mosquito.















