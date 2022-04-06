Obama Jokes and Calls Biden ‘Deputy’ on First White House Visit in 5 Years | World

Former US President Barack Obama jokingly referred to Joe Biden as “Vice President” before correcting himself and saluting the current US president.

Biden served as Obama’s deputy for the 8 years of the Democrat’s administration, until 2017. Since then, the first black US president had not set foot in the White House.

He returned to US government headquarters on Tuesday to take stock of the benefits of Obamacare, his health care law, and give his friend a boost.

Obama arrived in the East Room to loud applause from the audience – members of Congress and government officials were invited to this meeting.

Obama also joked about the changes that have been made to the White House since he was last there and praised the arrival of a pet cat.

“Bo and Sunny would be very unhappy,” he joked, referring to his family’s dogs that occupied the White House during his tenure.

After the moment of relaxation, he then praised the Affordable Health Act, whose passage he described as a “high point” of his time in office.

Biden, who hosted Obama for lunch, joked that the two didn’t know where to sit and praised Obama for his leadership on health care law.

“The Affordable Health Act has been called many things, but Obamacare is the most appropriate,” Biden said.

While Obama remains a popular figure, Biden faces faltering public approval ratings, thanks in part to high inflation and the lingering Covid-19 pandemic.