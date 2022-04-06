Orbán’s victory in Hungary is good news for Beijing — and Moscow | Marcelo Ninio

“A victory so big it can be seen from the moon,” said Viktor Orbán as he celebrated his party’s success in Sunday’s elections, which secured him his fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s premier. Certainly the victory was also seen, and with great interest, from Beijing. With the ultranationalist Orbán remaining at the helm, the Chinese government remains its “last friend” in the European Union, says Tamás Matura, a China expert at Corvinus University in Budapest.

Was it a victory for Beijing?



Given the tense relationship between China and the European Union, especially around Ukraine, and the fact that the 16+1 [mecanismo de coordenação da China com os países do leste europeu], is falling apart, Orbán’s victory is undoubtedly good news for China. Until a few years ago, many countries in central and southern Europe were trying to get closer to China and have good relations with Beijing, but most decided to leave, because of the souring relations between China and the West. Hungary is one of the last, if not the last, friend of China in the EU. Therefore, Orban’s friendship will be increasingly important to China.

How does Hungary enter the Chinese strategy?



Orbán’s stay in power is useful for China at this point in relation to the war in Ukraine, where Beijing has supported Russia. The Chinese government can point to Hungary and say that there is also a member of the European Union that shares its views regarding the war in Ukraine and Russia. This is very useful for China. Of course, I don’t want to overstate Hungary’s importance in China’s strategy. Hungary is a small partner of China, in global terms it is irrelevant. But as one of Beijing’s last friends in the EU, its importance is greater than its size or the size of its economy.

In what sense?

Much depends on how Germany’s new government formulates its China policy. Germany is very important because in recent years Viktor Orbán has supported China on political issues but follows the German attitude in the EU’s economic relations with China. Hungary therefore has this dual stance, political support for Beijing, but economic support for Germany. That won’t change, because Germany is by far Hungary’s main economic partner. If Germany continues to harden its stance towards China, it will certainly have an impact on Hungary’s policy, but it is too early to say anything concrete, because the German government is still working out its China policy and Viktor Orbán has only just re-elected. Overall I think he will continue with his pro-China policy. How China can use Hungary also depends on Beijing’s relationship with Germany and the EU. Based on the statement released after the China-EU summit a few days ago, my impression is that China is trying to strike a conciliatory tone with the EU, so as not to worsen relations. If China can improve relations with Europe, it will not need Hungary so much to cause disunity in the EU.

Can Orbán maintain an intermediate position between the EU’s common position on Beijing and its pro-China policy?



I’m not so sure Viktor Orbán wants to be in the middle, especially after winning his fourth majority. It is good to remember that voters in his party, Fidesz, used to be the most anti-China and anti-Russia in the country before 2010. But in recent years Viktor Orbán has managed to convince them that Russia and China are important partners. of the illiberal front for Hungary and its government. So I don’t think he will want to be in the middle, and he will do his best to have good relations with China. Especially since his good relations with Russia have become politically inconvenient because of the war in Ukraine. Hungary is one of China’s last friends, and this also works reciprocally. In recent weeks, Hungarian foreign policy has become deeply isolated, and even its oldest partner, Poland, has ceased to support it. Therefore, China has also become more important to Hungary.

How did Orbán convince voters that it pays to be pro-China and pro-Russia?

The government has enormous control over the media, especially in rural areas. Twelve years seems to be enough to change people’s minds. It was nothing special, just the continual influence and repetition of the same message, year after year.

What is Orbán’s interest in getting closer to China? Is it more economic or ideological?



I think in the first five or six years since the 16+1 mechanism was established, the main motivation was economic. It cannot be forgotten that Viktor Orbán took power after the devastation caused by the global financial crisis and in the years of the eurozone crisis. It wasn’t just Hungary that tried to get closer to China, other countries in Europe did the same. Around 2015, 2016, the Hungarian government must have realized that China’s economic promises and expectations would not be fulfilled, and it was at this time that Viktor Orbán started to quarrel with Brussels, in his “fight for freedom” with the EU. Hungary was building an illiberal regime and discovered that countries like Turkey, Russia, China and Bolsonaro’s Brazil could be good allies for Orbán, so in recent years the ideological factor has become more important than the economic.