Pará starts vaccination campaigns against flu and measles | For

The Secretary of State for Public Health (Sespa) of Pará announced this Monday (4) the intensification of immunization against measles and influenza with campaigns. For 2022, the state’s goal is to immunize 2,660,833 people.

In 2021, the flu vaccination campaign in Pará reached 90.53% of the population that should receive the immunization dose. The triple viral, which fights measles, was applied to 60.36% of the campaign’s target audience.

Nationally, the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign is divided into two stages.

The first stage starts this Monday (4) and runs until May 2, focusing on the population over 60 years of age and healthcare workers. Seniors can receive only the flu shot (influenza), while healthcare workers can receive both vaccines on offer.

In the second stage, starting from May 3 to June 3, the campaign will immunize children from 6 months to 5 years of age, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous people, teachers, people with disabilities, members of the armed and security forces, road transport drivers, port and prison workers, in addition to of the population deprived of liberty.

The MMR vaccine, applied against measles, can be taken simultaneously with all other vaccines present in the national vaccination schedule, such as the Covid-19 and flu vaccine.

In the case of flu vaccination, people who are showing symptoms of the disease must wait for the end of the flu frame to receive the vaccine.

Sespa will provide logistical support to municipalities during the vaccination campaign. In Belém, City Hall is making flu vaccination points available in Basic Health Units, in Strategic Family Health Units, hospitals and shopping malls.

Stage 1 – until early May

Health workers (influenza + measles)

Elderly people over 60 years old (influenza)

Stage 2 – From May 3 to June 3

Children aged 6 months to 5 years (influenza + measles)

Pregnant and postpartum women (influenza)

Indigenous peoples (influenza)

Public and private school teachers (influenza)

People with comorbidities and people with permanent disabilities (influenza)

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport of passengers (influenza)

Port workers (influenza)

Professionals in the security and rescue forces and the armed forces (influenza)

Prison system officials and people deprived of liberty (influenza)

Adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures (influenza)

Vaccination against Covid-19: See where to get immunized in Belém and Ananindeua

Belém starts vaccination campaign against Influenza; see locations