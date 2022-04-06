Paraíba records 130 new cases of covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours

So far, 1,498,072 tests have been carried out to diagnose Covid-19. (Photo: Reproduction)



The Secretary of State for Health (SES) recorded, this Monday (04), 130 cases of Covid-19, all mild. Now, Paraíba totals 598,064 confirmed cases of the disease, which are distributed across all 223 municipalities. So far, 1,498,072 tests have been carried out to diagnose Covid-19.

One new death has been confirmed since the last update, which occurred in the last 24 hours. With that, the state totals 10,195 deaths. The bulletin also records a total of 441,160 patients recovered from the disease.

* Preliminary official data (source: SI-PNI, e-SUS Notifica, Sivep Gripe and SIM), extracted at 10 am on 04/04/2022, subject to change by the municipalities.

Deaths

The death disclosed in this bulletin occurred on April 3, in a public hospital. The victim is a 76-year-old woman, resident of the municipality of Tenório, with a history of hypertension and diabetes.

Vaccination Coverage

The application of 8,313,293 doses was registered in the SI-PNI Information System. So far, 3,449,292 people have been vaccinated with the first dose (84.98% of the total) and 3,189,842 have completed the vaccination schedules, representing 78.59% of the total population of the state. Of the total of vaccinated with the complete primary regimen, 3,105,708 took both doses and 84,134 used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 41,588 were administered to people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 1,629,721 booster doses were administered to the population aged 18 years and over. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 9,134,144 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Occupation of Covid-19 beds

The total occupancy of ICU beds (adult, pediatric and obstetrical) across the state is 10%. Taking only the ICU beds for adults in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, the occupancy rate reaches 26%. In Campina Grande, 0% of adult ICU beds are occupied and, in the hinterland, 0% of adult ICU beds are occupied. According to the State Hospital Regulation Center, only 01 patient was hospitalized in the last 24 hours. In all, 52 patients are hospitalized in reference units for Covid-19.