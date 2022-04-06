Patient with total paralysis returns to communication after implant

In a study carried out in Germany, a man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) receives a brain-computer interface and is able to transform thoughts into sound signals. thanks to a brain implant. The patient suffers from a severe form of the so-called incarceration syndrome, which causes total paralysis of movements, while maintaining normal mental faculties – as if the patient were in a coma awake, being able to hear and see everything.

Rare, entrapment syndrome is caused by severe damage to the brain stem, which can result from brain injury, stroke, or neurological disease. As the brain is unaffected, patients continue to think clearly and can communicate through eye movement. But there are cases in which these movements are also affected.

The patient in the study carried out in Germany suffers from this more severe type of case. Born in 1985, he lost movement due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – an incurable disease that gradually damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling movement and muscles.

In order for him to be able to communicate again, an international team led by neurologist Niels Birbaumer, from the University of Tübingen, implanted in the patient in March 2019 a brain-computer interface (BCI), which allows the brain to send commands to circuits and, thus, , control equipment.

According to the study, the results of which were published in March in a specialized journal, due to the very few experiences with CCI, this required long training and a lot of perseverance from all involved.

Learning process

First, the ICC had to learn to understand the patient’s thinking. As the patient no longer moved his eyes, he had to imagine different eye movements. Just this imagining activated certain brain currents, which were transformed into sound signals by the interface. Through artificial intelligence, a so-called speller suggested the letters to the patient.

Thus, the patient was not only able to answer only yes or no, but, during the training, he was able to communicate complex desires.

Progress was monitored from the day of implantation. On day 247, the patient spoke through the computer voice: “it is working easily at the moment”. Heartbreaking videos from the study show a computer screen next to the patient’s bed, which, through the ICC, communicates the patient’s wishes. The videos show how time-consuming and laborious this communication is, yet they give courage and hope.

“Leni must show all the leg positions”, “mom, head massage, please”, “mixer for soup and meat” are some of the patient’s wishes formulated with the help of the computer. He also asked to raise his head when there were visitors in the room.

It takes time, but the patient can always formulate complete sentences. “First of all, I would like to thank Niels,” he said on the 107th day after the implant. “I love my cool son,” he said on day 251.

Advance gives courage

This is a great challenge for the patient, who copes better or worse with the situation depending on the day. On average, to formulate a single letter, he needs a minute or two, and what is said does not always make sense.

“Some days it spells less than 100 characters, while on other days it spells more than 400. Despite the huge variation in characters written, the average per minute is around one character per minute,” says the study.

For patients and for neuroscience, this is great news. Brain implants do not allow for direct conversation, but research on the brain-computer interface is still in its infancy. The fact that a patient can activate certain brain waves just by imagining a movement and communicating in this way, overcoming confinement within their own body, however, is a sensational advance that raises great hopes.

