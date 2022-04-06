Peru decrees curfew and Fla’s debut in Libertadores is postponed



Players train for the game that would take place this Tuesday



Photo: Marcelo Cortes/CRF









The game between Sportig Cristal and Flamengo, which would take place this Tuesday (5), for the opening of Group H of Libertadores, was postponed due to a curfew determined by the Peruvian federal government, in Lima and Callao, which already started this Tuesday morning. The information is from Globo Esporte.

The measure was taken by President Pedro Castillo because the country is experiencing intense protests against the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices. On Monday night (4), the government had already declared a state of emergency in the same cities.

The announcement about the postponement of the game, which would take place at the National Stadium, was made by the Minister of Justice.

“It will have to be rescheduled. Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be adopted. A football match cannot take precedence over the tranquility of the country”, said the minister in a speech reproduced by the radio “Exitosa Noticias”.

🔵🔴 # NOW | Minister of Justice on the Sporting Cristal party before Flamengo: “It will have to be reprogrammed. Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be adopted. A football match can’t come before the tranquility of the country” pic.twitter.com/vLlYd1Xtfl — Exitosa Noticias (@exitosape) April 5, 2022

Published by the Peruvian press, the decree published in the official newspaper El Peruano determines that, during the curfew, called “immobilization”, only essential services will be able to continue working.

They are: areas of health, water distribution, sanitation, electricity, gas, fuel, telecommunications and related activities, cleaning and solid waste collection, funeral services and transport of cargo and goods.

“The Council of Ministers approved the declaration of citizen immobility (curfew) from 2 am (local time) to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5th, to protect the fundamental rights of all people, which will not prevent the provision of essential services to all Peruvians,” Castillo said in his speech.









