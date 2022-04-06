Peru government lifts curfew, but protests continue in Lima

Castillo announced the end of the measure ahead of schedule, after clashes in the streets

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced in Congress the end of the state of emergency he had decreed on Monday night (5/4) to deal with a wave of protests and riots that spread across the country.

“I must inform you that from now on we are going to lift the curfew, it is up to the Peruvian people to calm down,” Castillo said at a meeting with members of his government and lawmakers at the headquarters of the Legislative Branch in Lima.

The president then left the legislative palace, according to him, to sign the decree that annuls the previous one.

By this time, clashes were taking place in downtown Lima between police and protesters who were trying to advance towards Congress to show their rejection of Castillo and the state of emergency.

