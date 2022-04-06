Peru government lifts curfew, but protests continue in Lima

5 April 2022, 21:15 -03

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Castillo announced the end of the measure ahead of schedule, after clashes in the streets

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced in Congress the end of the state of emergency he had decreed on Monday night (5/4) to deal with a wave of protests and riots that spread across the country.

“I must inform you that from now on we are going to lift the curfew, it is up to the Peruvian people to calm down,” Castillo said at a meeting with members of his government and lawmakers at the headquarters of the Legislative Branch in Lima.

The president then left the legislative palace, according to him, to sign the decree that annuls the previous one.

By this time, clashes were taking place in downtown Lima between police and protesters who were trying to advance towards Congress to show their rejection of Castillo and the state of emergency.

Images on local television showed police officers injured and under a hail of objects thrown by the protesters, in addition to the gas launched by the police against protest participants.

Local newspapers speak of dozens of wounded among the protesters.

Credit, Sebastian Castaneda / Reuters photo caption, Violence began before Castillo’s announcement

controversial decree

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew this Tuesday (5/4) in the province of Lima and its neighbor Callao, in response to the truck drivers’ strike that has lasted a week. Amid the strike, four people died and another 20 were detained.

Protests and lockdowns began on March 28 in response to rising fuel prices. They started with the drivers, but then other unions of workers joined.

The decree that approved the state of emergency suspended until midnight on Tuesday “the constitutional rights related to personal liberty and security, the inviolability of the home and freedom of assembly and movement”.

Public defender Walter Gutiérrez and the mayor of Lima, Jorge Muñoz, filed habeas corpuss for deeming the measure unconstitutional. Congress also called for the repeal of the state of emergency.

Last week, Castillo survived the second attempt to impeachment in just eight months of government. This Monday (4/4), the risk assessment agency Moody’s said it is unlikely that he will reach the end of his term in 2026.

Even after the state of emergency was lifted, protests continued in the streets of Lima, according to local media.