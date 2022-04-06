Peru’s Gasoline Crisis: See Other Countries That Have Already Had Big Protests Over Fuel Price Increases | World

On Monday (4) night, the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, decreed a curfew in the capital Lima to stop demonstrations, suspended only at the end of this Tuesday. The country experienced a wave of protests against rising fuel and fertilizer prices motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Until the president took this measure, it had been two weeks of unrest in the country. Protesters burned toll plazas and clashed with police near the southern city of Ica.

This is not the first time that the price of fuel has been the cause of protests around the world – there have been similar cases in France, Ecuador, Venezuela and also in Brazil.

The price of gasoline has become a common reason for demonstrations because the entire population immediately notices the change and suffers from it.

Jordan Kyle, a political scientist who graduated from Columbia University in the United States, published an article in the Washington Post in 2019 about why some price increases give rise to protests, but not all.

She studied a specific case in Indonesia where the government announced that it would gradually end fuel subsidies. In these cases, she says, the government needs to demonstrate that the money that was spent on gasoline and diesel will be spent on social policies. If citizens do not believe that this will happen, there will be protests.

One of the best-known demonstrations over fuel prices took place in February 1989 in Venezuela. The country’s president at the time, Carlos Andrés Pérez, decreed fiscal austerity measures and increased the price of gasoline.

The population revolted and began to protest, initially, against this increase, but the list of demands increased and became more diffuse.

The government responded with police repression. Officially, 340 people have died, but human rights groups say the real death toll is over 1,000.

Years later, during the government of Hugo Chávez, the state admitted its guilt for the deaths.

In May 2018, the price of diesel rose to R$2.37. In one month, the value had accumulated a high of 12.3%.

On the 21st of that month, Brazilian truck drivers began a mobilization. In the entire country, there were about 190 stoppage points.

1 of 3 Truckers on strike against the rise of diesel make a motorcade in Anápolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Truckers on strike against the rise of diesel make a motorcade in Anápolis – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The movement lasted eight days. There was a lack of fuel at filling stations and there were also problems in the supply of other products across the country.

The mobilization ended when the government of then President Michel Temer announced a reduction of R$ 0.46 in the price of a liter of diesel (this amount was a sum of the total tax exemption with direct subsidy; the money came from the Union Budget) .

In June, the month after the truck drivers’ strike, the Temer government recorded the highest rate of rejection in the historical series of Datafolha, which measures the popularity of governments. At the time, 82% of Brazilians classified Temer’s management as bad or terrible.

Yellow Vests, France

At the end of 2018, a plan was announced to increase fuel taxes in France: an increase of 0.03 euros per liter for gasoline, and 0.065 euros per liter of diesel.

The increases were part of a plan to get the French to consume less fossil fuels.

2 of 3 ‘Tomorrow, the sky will be yellow’, says ‘yellow vests’ protester at a protest in Amiens, France, hometown of Emmanuel Macron, in 2019 – Photo: François Nascimbeni/AFP ‘Tomorrow, the sky will be yellow’, says ‘yellow vests’ protester at a protest in Amiens, France, hometown of Emmanuel Macron, in 2019.

Answer: nearly 300,000 French people took to the streets on the first day of protests. To identify themselves as people linked to the transport sector, they wore a yellow vest that, by law in France, drivers are required to wear.

They burned cars, blocked roads and fuel depots and there were clashes.

The government withdrew from taxes, but the yellow vest agenda became more diffused, and they continued to protest (albeit in much smaller gatherings) in the following years. More recently, they have mobilized against the Covid-19 vaccine.

State of Emergency, Ecuador

In 2019, the government of Ecuador needed to adapt to the demands of the IMF, which had made a loan to the country. Among the body’s recommendations was ending the fuel subsidy, which cost about $1.3 billion a year.

In a single day, the price of gasoline rose by 25%, and that of diesel, by 50%.

3 of 3 Streets in Quito, Ecuador, during protests in 2019 — Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters Streets of Quito, Ecuador, during protests in 2019 — Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

On October 1, 2019, protesters linked to the transport sector closed the streets, started fires and entered the Legislative building.

The president at the time, Lenín Moreno, declared a state of emergency. He and the ministers left the capital, Quito, for Guayaquil.

Moreno made a deal with the protest leaders to lower prices and end the demonstrations.

At least 7 people died and more than 1,100 were arrested.