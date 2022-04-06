Peru’s President Lifts Curfew; Conmebol says Flamengo’s game is maintained | World

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said at the end of Tuesday (5th) that he will lift the curfew that he himself determined to stop the demonstrations against the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices.

The information was published by the Reuters news agency at 19:20 GMT. “I must announce at this time that we are going to cancel the curfew order, now we ask the Peruvian people to remain calm,” Castillo said.

The restrictions began at 2 am Lima on Tuesday. Initially, the curfew would end at 11:59 pm in Lima (01:59 am on Wednesday in Brasília).

Thousands of people took to the streets of Lima to defy the order. City residents saw the curfew as a violation of civil liberties.

To justify the order, the government said that it was necessary to prevent looting of stores, although it did not demonstrate that this was actually happening.

In Lima, Flamengo and Sporting Cristal will play a game at 22:00 GMT for Libertadores da América. The match was even suspended, but Conmebol announced that the teams will enter the field.

Demonstrations by truck drivers

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew this Tuesday (5th) in the province of Lima and neighboring Callao in response to the week-long truck drivers’ strike.

The demonstration has already left 4 dead and 20 people arrested.

2 of 2 Protesters in Lima oppose a curfew imposed by President Pedro Castillo, on April 5, 2022 — Photo: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters Protesters in Lima oppose a curfew imposed by President Pedro Castillo, on April 5, 2022 – Photo: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters

The protests and blockades began on March 28, because of rising fuel prices. Initially, they were mobilized by truck drivers, but gained strength with the adhesion of workers from other areas, such as farmers.

The crisis comes at a vulnerable time for Castillo’s government, which came to power last year with the majority support of Peru’s rural population, the same group that today is at the forefront of his administration’s main protests.