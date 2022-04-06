Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro comparison: which is better?

The Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro are two of Xiaomi’s most interesting phones in recent years. Intermediaries can be found for very nice prices, so I prepared this comparison to help you choose the best option.

construction and design

Both smartphones have very different proposals, although they are still intermediate. On the one hand, we have a Poco X3 Pro that repurposes the housing of its brother poco x3 and adds a more powerful chipset to justify the “Pro” nomenclature and lower price.

That is, it is all made of plastic and offers a simple coating against water splashes and dust. Despite the cheaper construction, it is much heavier and thicker than the Redmi Note 10 Pro, even with a relatively similar battery.

Poco X3 Pro saves on many points to offer high performance (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is for those looking for a stylish mid-range phone. The back cover is Gorilla Glass 5, still little used in the segment, and it also offers IP53 certification for resistance against water splashes and dust.

In addition, Redmi’s phone is even quite thin if we consider its 5,020 mAh battery, favoring the footprint.

Poco X3 Pro: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm, 215 grams;

165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm, 215 grams; Redmi Note 10 Pro: 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm, 193 grams.

Visually, the Redmi Note 10 Pro also pleased me more for referring to a premium smartphone. Not only for the higher quality material, but also for the different camera module.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is more premium, with a glass back (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

If you still value a 3.5 mm plug, something that is less and less present these days, the Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro may please you because they still offer the input to connect headphones. But it is worth remembering that neither of them has the accessory in the box.

Screen

Poco X3 Pro: 6.67 inches, IPS LCD, Full HD, 120 Hz, HDR10;

6.67 inches, IPS LCD, Full HD, 120 Hz, HDR10; Redmi Note 10 Pro: 6.67 inches, AMOLED, Full HD, 120 Hz, HDR10.

When it comes to screen, the two have basically the same properties, that is, extended Full HD resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 6.67 inches in size and 120 Hz refresh rate.

However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes out ahead for bringing an AMOLED-type panel, while Poco’s cell phone features an IPS LCD display.

The difference between the two technologies is quite simple: AMOLED offers more vivid colors and a deeper black as it does not need a backlight panel to light up the pixels, unlike LCD. That is, each pixel lights up individually to form the image.

Redmi Note 10 Pro’s AMOLED screen is far superior to the Poco X3 Pro’s (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

On the LCD panel, on the other hand, black tones tend to be grayer, not to mention stronger colors that have a washed-out look. In short, you will get superior image quality on the Redmi Note 10 Pro in all tasks, from movies to games.

Settings and performance

Poco X3 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 8GB RAM, 256GB Internal Storage;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 8GB RAM, 256GB Internal Storage; Redmi Note 10 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage.

What the Poco X3 Pro saved on screen and build, it included in performance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a high-end 7nm chipset released in 2021. This model sits between the Snapdragon 855+ and the 865, so you can expect great performance even after a few years.

At the time I tested the Poco X3 Pro, I was able to run everything from heavy games to social networking and messaging apps very fluidly and with no signs of crashing.

In addition, it has options that go up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, more than enough to handle many applications running simultaneously.

Even after some time of release, I still believe that Poco X3 Pro still offers above-average performance considering its price. A pity that the smartphone does not support 5G.

The Poco X3 Pro is a mid-ranger with high-end performance (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, in turn, is an intermediary in all its essence. Inside, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 732G, a fairly competent mid-range chipset, but nothing too impressive. For example, you will be able to run everything, but with less breath than the brother.

Oh, and it’s worth remembering that it also doesn’t have 5G compatibility, so you’ll have to consider that before buying them because there are already models with equivalent prices that support the new technology.

Regarding the software, from what I researched, both should receive updates up to Android 13, completing the two years of upgrades promised by Xiaomi. Both are currently on Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface.

However, as we are talking about two Xiaomi subsidiaries, both have their particularities on top of the Chinese interface. Poco Launcher, for example, brings icons closer to pure Android, while Redmi’s solution is more similar to the one present in the brand’s flagship smartphones.

In addition, the two earn points for bringing the various customization options that have made MIUI so popular among Android modifications, allowing you to leave the system “with your face”.

But they also don’t leave out the main flaws of the base MIUI 13: the crowding of shortcuts, windows and little useful features. The result is very truncated and slow browsing even on the most powerful hardware.

battery and charging

Poco X3 Pro: 5,160 mAh, 33 W charging;

5,160 mAh, 33 W charging; Redmi Note 10 Pro: 5,020mAh, 33W charging.

The Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro do very well in terms of battery, so you shouldn’t have any problems even with heavier usage.

In practical tests Canaltech, the Redmi Note 10 Pro showed excellent autonomy with just over nine hours of screen on, browsing between social network apps and occasionally playing games. The total record was around 27 hours.

The two are very good on drums (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

The Poco X3 Pro had a slightly lower performance than the Redmi Note 10 Pro, most likely due to the more powerful processing. But it still did very well in my tests, managing to get to the second day of moderate use with about 50% charge left.

In charging, both support 33 W of power. In practice, this means that 30 minutes is enough to fill more than 50% of charge, while 100% is filled in just over an hour.

cameras

In the photographic department, we have two devices that deliver good photos for the category. The Redmi Note 10 Pro set is led by a giant 108 MP sensor, while the Poco X3 Pro features a 48 MP main camera.

Despite the seemingly huge difference between resolutions, post-processing ends up making the difference and the Poco X3 Pro achieves slightly better results, with high levels of detail, balanced whites and vivid colors.

On a few occasions I’ve noticed that the camera software has added too much contrast and sharpness to make the user’s eyes shine, leaving the results a bit unnatural.

Poco X3 Pro main camera photo (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

On the Redmi Note 10 Pro, there are also good images and more favorable light conditions, however, unlike the brother, not pleasant sharpness levels. But using the camera with the HDR mode activated until you get good results to publish on social networks.

Redmi Note 10 Pro main camera (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Both devices also deliver a portrait mode example, with very few flaws around the main subject and a somewhat artificial blurred background.

In the ultrawide lens, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers less washed out images than the Poco X3 Pro, and the quality doesn’t change much compared to the main camera even with the change of sensors. Poco’s cell phone, in turn, also lacks sharpness and contrast in this lens.

Redmi Note 10 Pro ultrawide camera (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

In macro, the Redmi Note 10 Pro also does better because of the 5 MP sensor. In addition to the higher resolution, the software takes care of the images after the click and makes them more presentable.

Specification comparison

Poco X3 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm, 215g 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm, 193g Construction Plastic glass and plastic Screen 6.67″, IPS LCD, Full HD+, 120 Hz 6.67″, AMOLED, Full HD+, 120 Hz RAM up to 8 GB up to 8 GB Storage Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB chipset Snapdragon 860 Snapdragon 732G Drums 5,160 mAh 5,020 mAh Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 16 MP Price ~ BRL 2,000 ~ BRL 2,200

Poco X3 Pro x Redmi Note 10 Pro: which is better?

Both models have very different proposals, perhaps that’s why they were so successful.

The Poco X3 Pro is for those looking only for top-of-the-line performance for trouble-free gaming and don’t care too much about other aspects. Xiaomi has made a lot of sacrifices for this, bringing simpler construction, worse screen quality and basic cameras.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a much more balanced set that is consistent with its intermediate category. Design, screen, cameras, battery and performance are very good, but there is not much prominence compared to other models in the same category.

Regarding the price, both can be found for somewhat similar prices, between R$ 2,000 and R$ 2,200. But the Redmi Note 10 Pro is a little more expensive, probably because of the better quality materials and technologies.

In short, if you can spend a little more for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it is the best option for the more balanced set, even if the performance is not as high as the Poco X3 Pro.