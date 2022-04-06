Pope kisses Ukrainian flag and condemns ‘Bucha massacre’; watch | World

Pope Francis condemned this Wednesday (6) “the massacre of Bucha” and kissed a flag that, according to the pontiff, was sent to him from Bucha, the city near Kiev where hundreds of civilians were found dead in the streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew from the region.

Ukraine accuses Russia of committing a deliberate massacre in the city. Moscow denies killing the civilians, which it says is a “setup” on Kiev’s part.

“The recent news of the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre in Bucha”, declared the Pope at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican auditorium. “Stop this war! Let the weapons be silent! Stop sowing death and destruction.”

Then the pope displayed a blackened and stained flag, with inscriptions and symbols, which he said had been brought from Bucha the day before.

“It comes from the war, precisely from that martyred city, Bucha”, he said to the thousands of faithful who accompanied the audience.