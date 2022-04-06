Prince of Saudi Arabia acquires 96% of the shares

Japanese publisher SNK is under new command. According to reports from Chinese company Leyou Technologies, the publisher was acquired by the prince of Saudi Arabia, who now owns 96.18% of its global shares.

Without revealing official sales figures, the documents confirmed the new ownership of Electronic Game Development Company, the Saudi prince’s company that is focused on developing games and apps for consoles, PC and mobile devices. The conclusion of the negotiation took place in February 2022.

Founded in 1978, SNK has become widely known for its fighting games, in particular the iconic The King of Fighters franchise. After filing for bankruptcy in 2001, with the closure of its activities across the planet, the publisher was acquired by Leyou Technologies, which began investing in the portable market in 2015.

Now, the Saudi command begins a new era for the company, amid releases such as The King of Fighters XV and the continuity of its production. Arabs acquired more shares after an initial purchase of around 33%. So far, nothing has been said about a possible cultural renewal at SNK.

