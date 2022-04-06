Prince of Saudi Arabia completes purchase of 96% of SNK

The Saudi company already owned 33.3% of the Japanese company

THE SNK now has a new owner! This is the prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salmanwhich now owns 96.18% of the company famous for games like The King of Fighters and metal slug. The acquisition was made by the company Electronic Game Development Company (EGDC) which belongs to the Saudi prince and already owned 33.3% of SNK, a percentage acquired in 2020.

Since 2015, SNK has been owned by Leyou Technologies, which tried to rebuild the brand and take the company’s name to the mobile area. In recent years, she has released two titles from her most famous franchise under her moniker, The King of Fighters XIV and The King of Fighters XV. The last title was even released recently, in February of this year and we published an analysis of the game made by Wikerson Landim. According to Leyou’s own documents, the transaction was finalized in February 2022, although it was only announced now.

THE SNK is a Japanese company founded in 1978 in Osaka, Japan, and made much of its fame in the famous Arcade games, among its main franchises we can mention The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, metal slug, Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting and Aero Fightersin addition to many others.





With the acquisition, the Electronic Game Development Company now owns the newly released The King of Fighters XV, which came out for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. the game was well praised in our review, bringing well-crafted combat mechanics, great environments and fidelity to Kung-Fu concepts, in addition to a great combination of new and old mechanics, which work very well together.

What did you think of the acquisition of SNK, now completing 96.18% ownership of the company by the Saudi prince? Do you believe this can impact new games from the company’s established franchises? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: eurogamer