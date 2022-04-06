PS4 Chrono Cross gameplay revealed in livestream

Gameplay for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition appeared online two days before its release on April 7th. The Famitsu portal got access to the PlayStation version of the remaster and showed the gameplay in a live stream on YouTube.

It is possible to observe graphical improvements compared to the PS1, however, the presenters had to deal with drops in FPS during the session. Fans were concerned about the quality of the port, but there are those who point to the function of dodging combats as causing the performance problems.

Famitsu didn’t make it clear whether the game was running on PS4 or PS5, but either way, check out the gameplay for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition:

In addition to PlayStation consoles, the Chrono Cross remaster will be released for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To make the experience even more complete, the game that served as the basis for the RPG, Radical Dreamers — Le Trésor Interdit will be part of the port.

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition gameplay, the original soundtrack will not be present

Square Enix has admitted to making a mistaken announcement about the soundtrack for the Chrono Cross remaster. According to the publisher, only a reinterpretation of the original RPG songs will be included in The Radical Dreamers Edition, that is, without PS1 OSTs for the new version. Check out!