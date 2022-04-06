Putin says world faces food crisis due to Western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia should watch out for food exports to hostile countries because Western sanctions have sparked a global food crisis and spiraling energy prices.

Western sanctions against Moscow over the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops led Russia to its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, although Moscow says the global impact of sanctions could be far more significant. .

The Kremlin chief warned that higher energy prices combined with fertilizer shortages would lead the West to print money to buy supplies, leading to food shortages among the poorest countries.

“They will inevitably exacerbate food shortages in the world’s poorest regions, spur new waves of migration and generally drive up food prices even further,” Putin told a meeting on the development of food production.

“Under these current conditions, the shortage of fertilizers on the global market is inevitable,” Putin said. “We will have to be more careful with the food supply abroad, especially carefully monitor exports to countries that are hostile to us.”

One of Putin’s aides warned last week that Russia could limit the supply of agricultural products only to “friendly” countries amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat, supplying it primarily to Africa and the Middle East, and a major producer of fertilizers containing potassium, phosphate and nitrogen — essential nutrients for crops and soil.

Russia produces more than 50 million tons of fertilizers a year, 13% of the global total. Phosagro, Uralchem, Uralkali, Acron and Eurochem are the biggest fertilizer producers.

The sanctions, Putin said, disrupted logistics for fertilizer supplies from Russia and Belarus, while higher natural gas prices were making fertilizer production more expensive in the West.

In a warning to European states, Putin warned that Moscow would respond in kind to any attempt to nationalize Russian assets, claiming that such an action was “a double-edged weapon”.

Putin says Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine against persecution.

Ukraine rejects Putin’s allegations of persecution and says Russia is waging a war of unprovoked aggression.