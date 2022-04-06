Razer headset saves gamer life by blocking a stray bullet

Equipment bow was crucial to stop the projectile

Last Wednesday (30), a Reddit user reported that he was saved for one Razer headset. According to what was reported by the 18-year-old himself, a resident of the city of Torrance, California, he was hit in the head by a stray bullet that passed through the window of his house.

Thanks to the equipment, which was being used at the time and which stopped the projectile, the boy was saved from something more serious.

The young man revealed that he registered the police report after finding the bullet in his bed and that no one who was at the scene was seriously injured.

User identified as Enough_Dance_956 wrote in their post: “I’m trying to reach someone at Razer to say a heartfelt thank you. On Wednesday morning at 10:30am, a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head.”

“If it weren’t for the good quality headphones, I would have been a dead kid at 18. I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would have gone through.”added the survivor.

Because it is a date very close to April 1, many users of the social network imagined it to be a lie and questioned the veracity of the facts. Soon after, the young man published some photos showing that in addition to going through the window, the bullet ricocheted off the walls of the room before falling on his bed.



According to the images posted by the survivor, the bullet passed through the window and hit the headset bow, which is coated with a foam and composed of a metal structure. See how the equipment and the window of the house turned out in the photos below.

