Readjustment in medical assistance impacts more than 380 thousand health plan users in AL

From the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, until February 2022, Alagoas increased the number of beneficiaries using health plans for medical assistance. Two years ago, there were 368,105 benefits linked to Alagoas. In February 2022, the number reached 380,028, an increase of 11,923 medical assistances through health plans in two years, meaning a readjustment of 3.23%, slightly above the national average of 3.06%.

The data are from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) which also point to a coverage rate of 12.01% of the population in Alagoas territory.

The data show that – except for some specific decreases – the trend was for an increase in the number of Alagoas linked to health plans. If at the beginning of 2020, when the pandemic was incipient, that number was 368,105, a year later, in February 2021, the number was 371,314. In February this year, the amount reached 380 thousand.

Also according to figures from the National Supplementary Health Agency, most medical plans in the state are of the collective type (257,683), followed by the corporate collective type (189,085), and thirdly of the family or individual type (122,266).

Exclusive dental care plans

If you add the benefits of health plans in medical assistance with dental assistance, Alagoas has 668,917 beneficiaries of the plans, covering 21% of the population in Alagoas territory.

In all, there are 288,889 contracts linked to the names of people from Alagoas who use some type of health plan for dental treatment, covering only 9.3% of the population. As of March 2020, that number was 274,332 users. In February 2021 it jumped to 279,935. In February this year, there are 288,889. Most use the individual or family plan for this type of assistance, followed by collective and corporate collective plans.

For Brazil

Across the country, according to ANS, the sector is heated. In February 2022, Brazil had 49,049,467 users in health care plans, as well as 29,224,329 in exclusively dental plans, totaling more than 78 million beneficiaries. The complete data can be verified in the Situation Room, a consultation tool on the ANS portal. Click and access here.

In medical-hospital plans, in one year there was a growth of 1,459,702 beneficiaries – equivalent to a 3.06% increase compared to February 2021. In the comparison of February 2022 with January 2022, the growth was 71,925 users .

In the exclusively dental plans, there were 2,316,363 beneficiaries in one year – which represents 8.60% growth in the period – and 104,065 in the comparison of February 2022 with January 2022.

In the states, in comparison with February 2021, the sector registered an evolution of beneficiaries in health care plans in 26 federative units, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina being the ones that had the biggest gain in absolute numbers. Among dental services, 25 federative units registered growth in the annual comparison, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná being the ones with the greatest increase.