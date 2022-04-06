Russia defends itself at the UN against accusations of having executed civilians in Bucha, but offers no evidence | Globo newspaper

as announced, The Russia defended himself in UN this Tuesday (5th) of the accusation of having executed civilians in the city of Bucha, in Ukrainebut did not provide the evidence — who claimed to own — that the massacre would have been a setup by their enemies.

The room was full of diplomats, but the most awaited guest attended from a distance — straight from Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensku called for UN action in a tough speech.

“Ladies and gentlemen, do you want to close the UN? Do you believe that the time of international rights has passed? If your answer is ‘no’ then you need to act now,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky at the UN Security Council is on Tuesday (5)

Zelensky stated that more than 300 people were executed in Bucha, and it showed a video showing bodies on the streets and in mass graves.. He called for those responsible to be tried for war crimes, in addition to criticizing the right to veto, in the UN Security Council.

The council is made up of 15 countries. Five are permanent members: China, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Russia. It is enough for one of these countries to veto a resolution passed by the Security Council for it not to get off the ground..

Thanks to this power, Russia was able to veto all decisions taken against it in the council since the country invaded Ukrainian territory. Zelensky called for the Russians to be removed from the council.

“Russia is the aggressor and the reason for this war. You need to do everything possible to bring peace,” she said.

The Russian ambassador countered, offering a very different version.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Security Council this Tuesday (5)