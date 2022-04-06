Russia lifts flight restrictions to so-called ‘friendly states’, including Brazil

Photo by Marina Lystseva/TASS





From April 9, Russia will lift restrictions on flights to 52 countries imposed due to the pandemic, including Brazil, Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other so-called “friendly states”, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail announced. Mishustin, on Monday (4) to the Russian state news agency TASS.

“As of April 9, we are lifting restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which apply to our scheduled and chartered flights between Russia and several other countries.”he said, noting that the document has already been signed.

“We are now resuming flights with 52 countries, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa and other friendly states”, added Mishustin. He recalled that before it was possible to fly to 15 countries without restrictions, including Qatar, Mexico and others.

The operational headquarters to combat the coronavirus clarified that, as of April 9, taking into account the epidemiological situation in each country, the decision was made to suspend completely restrictions on scheduled and chartered flights with the following countries:

Algeria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, China, North Korea, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Syria, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Fiji , Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa and Jamaica.



