Russia says it shot down helicopters meant to evacuate Ukrainian military leaders from Mariupol – News

Russian tanks and soldiers in Ukraine. The attack began in the early hours of February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in the separatist region in eastern Ukraine and decreed martial law. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP – 02.24.22

Firefighters work on a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev. On this same day, while families flee to neighboring countries, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are told to stay in Ukraine and fight GENYA SAVILOV/AFP – 02.25.2022

Residential building is hit by missile in Kiev. On the third day of attacks, Russia announces the expansion of the military offensive ‘in all directions’ in Ukraine and destroys the Antonov-225 Mriya, the largest plane in the world, after attack in the capital Kiev GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS – 02.26.2022

An early-morning explosion south of Kiev, where the fuel plant was hit, on the same day that Ukraine files a lawsuit in the Hague Court against Russia and the European Union authorizes €450 million for the purchase of weapons for Ukrainians. ALISA YAKUBOVYCH/EFE/EPA – 02.27.2022

Ukrainian soldiers patrol amid deserted streets. On the fifth day of conflict, FIFA announces Russia’s expulsion from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Ukraine decides to release prisoners with military experience to fight Russia. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP – 02.28.22

Russia knocks down transmission tower in Kiev and population is left without television, the day Russia requests the blocking of radio and TV stations critical of the government and the United States suggests excluding Russia from the UN Human Rights Council REUTERS – 03.01.2022

At least four dead in building bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. In addition, the seven largest Russian banks are expelled from Swift (worldwide system of interbank communication) SERGEY BOBOK/AFP – 02.03.2022

Russian attack causes fire at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. On the eighth day, Unicef ​​already estimates half a million children who have left Ukraine as refugees and Germany announces the supply of 2,700 additional missiles to Ukraine. AFP – 03.03.2022

House destroyed after Russian bombing on the outskirts of Kiev. On this day, a Russian airstrike killed two children and five adults in the Kiev region, and in the United States, a senator called on Russians to assassinate Putin. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP – 04.03.2022

Ukrainian refugees gather at the distribution center in Korczowa, Poland. On the tenth day of conflict, experts call attention to the possibility that the war may lead to the use of nuclear weapons; and Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declarations of war JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP – 05.03.2022

More than 1 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the first day of the war, and the number of prisoners who took part in protests in Russia against the conflict exceeds 10,000 people. Credit card operators Visa and Mastercard announce that they will stop operating in Russia LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP – 06.03.2022

Young from the UK is one of the volunteers who will fight on the front lines of Ukraine against Russia. On March 7, it is announced that Russian troops kill mayors and advisers in a city close to Kiev and that investor confidence in the euro zone plummets in March. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters – 07.03.22

McDonald’s temporarily closes 850 restaurants in Russia. On the same day, the explosion of a land mine left three dead and three children injured in Ukraine and the United States already estimated between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine. AFP – 01.30.2020

Russia attacks maternity and children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. In two weeks of conflict, the 14th day was marked by the Ukrainian claim that Chernobyl was without power due to the Russian offensive and that Russia opened humanitarian corridors in five cities in Ukraine. TWITTER PLAYBACK

Ukrainian man who lost his entire family in a Russian attack says he recognized the bodies from the suitcases. On the 15th day of the conflict, the total number of refugees reaches 2.3 million, with no forecast of a ceasefire, and the plane with 43 Brazilians who were in Ukraine arrives in Brazil. PHOTO: REPRODUCTION/FACEBOOK

Ukrainian soldiers during base training in Kiev region. Ukraine claims Russians kidnapped Melitopol city mayor. Russian government restricts access to Instagram, which it accuses of fomenting violence against Russians PHOTO: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP – 3.11.2022

Ukrainians try to help the elderly flee the city of Irpin, which has been hit hard by Russian bombing since the beginning of the invasion. Russians analyze radiation at attacked Ukrainian power plant, Europe’s biggest. That same day, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky counts 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers dead. PHOTO: ANDRIY DUBCHAK/DONBAS FRONTLINER – 03.12.2022

Ukrainian military and civilians unite in the capital, Kiev, to protect the country’s main city, and the Russian government announces the second kidnapped mayor, this time from the city of Dniprorudné. Attack on Ukrainian training center leaves at least 180 dead, Russia says PHOTO: ANDRIY DUBCHAK/DONBAS FRONTLINER – 03.13.2022

Elderly woman hugs firefighter after being evacuated from bombed building near Kiev. On this day, a newborn baby and her parents are rescued from Ukraine by the Itamaraty task force and Ukrainians use a medieval weapon to try to contain the advance of the Russian Army. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/AFP

Three journalists are killed in the last 48 hours while working in Ukraine: Brent Renaud (left), Pierre Zakrzewsk (center) and Aleksandra Kurshynova (right). On the 20th day of the conflict, a Russian attack on a residential building in Kiev left two dead and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 40,000 Syrians were recruited by Russia to act in the war. PHOTO: ASSEMBLY/R7

Ukrainian president appeals for military aid and is cheered in speech at the US Congress, the day Russia ceases to be a member of the European Council after 26 years and it is announced that Belarusian volunteers are enlisting to fight with Ukrainian forces PHOTO: J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP

Ukrainian doctor Olga Semidyanova, 48 years old and mother of 12 children, dies during combat against Russian forces. On the day of the fourth week of conflict, Russia rejected the UN high court’s decision to suspend military operations in Ukraine and the Ukrainian president said Russian attacks created a ‘wall between freedom and slavery’. PHOTO: PLAY/TWITTER @ARMEDFORCESUKR

Empty baby carriages are used in protest to remember dead children in Ukraine. On the 23rd day of the conflict, the number of Ukrainian homes without gas or heating rises to 273,000 and President Vladimir Putin says the military in Ukraine is fighting ‘genocide of the Russians’ PHOTO: Reuters

Russia intensifies attacks and uses hypersonic missiles for the first time. The number of civilians killed since the beginning of the war rises to 816, according to the UN, and FIFA releases more than R$ 5 million to help victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

Eight people die in bombing of shopping mall in the capital Kiev. On the 25th day of the war, the UN estimates that 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine and Russia returns to using hypersonic missiles in attacks against Ukraine. REPRODUCTION / SOCIAL NETWORKS

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky says the country ‘cannot accept any ultimatum from Russia’, on the day a Ukrainian city is contaminated with ammonia after Russian attack on chemical plant and Russia bans Facebook and Instagram in the country for judging company that owns the ‘extremist’ social networks STR/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP – 3.21.2022

Ukrainian community becomes the second largest in Portugal, behind only the Brazilian. Close to completing a month of war, Russian deputies passed a law providing for tough sanctions to punish ‘false information’ about Russia’s actions abroad and five people died and 19 injured in attack on the city of Avdivka, in southeastern Ukraine. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

Satellite images show the city of Mariupol destroyed after weeks of bombing. On this 28th day, Putin announces that Russia will demand payment in rubles for the gas it supplies to Europe and a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor dies in bombing in Ukraine MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS – 03.22.2022

Victims of the war in Ukraine are buried in squares and parks. According to a WHO survey, Ukraine has suffered 64 attacks on health facilities since the beginning of the war. In the same period, more than half of Ukrainian children (4.3 million) left their home, according to Unicef. PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

Russian bombing of medical center in eastern Ukraine kills four civilians. On the 30th day of the war, the Russian army announces 1,351 deaths of soldiers in Ukraine and the Russian government denies violation of international law in an offensive in Ukraine AFP – 03.25.2022

11-year-old Ukrainian gymnast dies after home is hit by Russian missile; Kateryna Diachenko was hiding from attacks. Russian bombing hits Ukrainian nuclear research reactor for the second time and 47 Ukrainians who were in Poland land in São Paulo to live in São José dos Campos REPRODUCTION/MIRROR

While Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’, the Kremlin says insults reduce good relations between countries. Ukraine fears new offensive after Russian troop regrouping, Russia says it has completed ‘phase one’ of Ukraine operation BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

UN points to 1,151 civilians killed in attacks in Ukraine, including 103 children. Workers at a plant in Chernobyl say Russian soldiers came into contact with radioactive dust. Former military policeman, from Paraná leaves his children and girlfriend to defend Ukraine in the war ARIS MESSINIS/AFP – 3.28.2022

Russian attack on regional government headquarters in the city of Mykolaiv leaves two dead, on the same day that the Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats who act as intelligence officers on suspicion of espionage and that Ukraine’s state telecommunications company has its internet service interrupted. after hacker attack PLAYBACK/TWITTER

Refugee women and children are targeted for sex trafficking across Ukraine’s borders. On this 35th day of war, Ukraine calls for the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Chernobyl to avoid ‘nuclear catastrophe’ and Slovakia, following other European Union countries, expels 35 Russian diplomats. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP – 3.6.2022

Russian Nuclear Agency announces return of Chernobyl to Ukrainian government. Number of refugees from Ukraine is greater than the population of Uruguay and would have 51 Maracanãs. Germany welcomes Ukraine’s Jews 77 years after the Holocaust GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS – 04/05/2017

Ukraine uses two helicopters to bomb Russian gas depot, says Russian local official, day Russian troops withdraw completely from Chernobyl nuclear plant and UNESCO says Russian invasion destroyed 53 cultural sites in Ukraine RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Russian bombings leave hundreds of bodies strewn across the streets of the city of Bucha. In addition, Russia withdraws from northern Ukraine after weeks of devastating bombing and President Vladimir Putin recruits 135,000 troops into the Russian army. ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS – 02.04.2022

Ukraine finds bodies of 410 civilians in Kiev region territories. The country’s largest oil refinery is destroyed by attack by Russian troops and, according to the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, 11 mayors and officials of Ukraine are kidnapped. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP – 03.04.2022

The killing of civilians near Kiev causes worldwide commotion. Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky calls Russian soldiers ‘murderers’ after Ukrainians found dead bodies in Bucha. Also on this 40th day of war, the mayor of Mariupol says that the city is 90% destroyed and, although Russia denies the massacre, the UN calls for an independent investigation into bodies in Bucha. MIKHAIL PALINCHAK/REUTERS – 04.03.2022