Russia strikes again at Mariupol and Kharkiv, bombs Dnipro oil depot – News

Russia intensified attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv on Wednesday (6), two of the regions that represent the biggest targets of the Russian army. The mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, said that 90% of the city is destroyed.

In addition to carrying out further attacks, Russian troops bombed an oil depot near the city of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, this morning. The action left no casualties, local authorities said.





“It was a difficult night. The enemy attacked from the air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The depot was destroyed, and a fire affects the factory,” the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram. He also said the attack left no injuries.

A few minutes later, the governor said the fire was brought under control by firefighters, “who fought for more than eight hours.”

According to Mikola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, the Russian bombing took place in Novomoskovsk, 25 km northeast of Dnipro.





“The enemy is cynically aiming at civilian targets,” Lukashuk said, before noting that the “place had no Ukrainian military.”

Dnipro, an industrial city of 1 million people, is crossed by the Dnieper, the river that separates eastern Ukraine from the rest of the country.



