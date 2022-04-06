Russia tells UN aim of war to ‘bring peace’ to eastern Ukraine

Russia’s ambassador to the UN Security Council, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin’s troops are not in Ukraine to “conquer territories”. He also claimed to have enabled the departure of 600,000 people from Ukrainian territory to Russian areas.

Nebenzia classified the allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces as “unfounded accusations”. He said the allegations “are not confirmed by any eyewitnesses”.

“There was no other way to bring peace to the Donbass region,” said Nebenzia, who again accused Ukraine and the West of not respecting the Minsk Accords. He even declared again that “Nazis run the show” in Kiev.

“We have hundreds or thousands of video testimonies from people who are ready to provide information about the cruelty of Ukrainian nationalists,” continued the Russian ambassador, who intensified criticism of Western powers that have sided with Kiev.

“We came to Ukraine not to conquer territories, but to bring the long-awaited peace to the Donbass region, which is suffering a bloodbath,” he added. “We need to cut out the malignant Nazi tumor that is consuming Ukraine. We will achieve that goal, there is no other result.”

Minutes earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, raised the tone of criticism of Russia during his virtual address to the UN Security Council.

“They followed a policy of destroying ethnic and religious diversity, then igniting wars and deliberately leading them in ways that kill many civilians,” he said. “Some of them were shot in the streets, others were thrown into pits to die. In suffering. They were killed in their apartments, houses were blown up by grenades.”

Zelensky also stated that the places attacked vary, “but the cruelty is the same”. He again called for Russia to be held accountable for actions on Ukrainian territory and criticized the actions of the United Nations Security Council.