Russian billionaire accused of hiding R$4.5 billion yachts

Russian billionaire and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been accused of hiding three yachts in different countries. The investigation, by the Financial Times, showed that he would own the Susurrro vessels, anchored in France, and Halo and Garçon, based in Antigua.

Since Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Russian billionaires due to the war against Ukraine, it was widely reported that Abramovich owned the Solaris and Eclipse superyachts – the second largest in the world. On March 22, both ships reportedly docked in southwestern Turkey, which did not adhere to the punishments against Vladimir Putin’s country.

According to the Financial Times, the government of Antigua did not know that the boats were moored on the island – which shows the difficulty of European authorities in tracking and sanctioning the assets of billionaires.

Following “persistent allegations by the Financial Times that the ships could be owned by Roman Abramovich,” the government of Antigua requested information about the company that owns both boats. Then Antigua’s Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene wrote a letter to the British commissioner of Barbados.

In response, the commissioner reported that “according to the British Virgin Islands Financial Investigation Agency, the beneficial owner of Wenham Overseas Ltd is Roman Abramovich”.

The same source that allowed the newspaper to discover the luxury ships in Antigua pointed out that the billionaire would also own the Whisper, the first yacht he bought in 1998, despite reports that he had given it as a gift to his ex-wife.

Tracing services show the yacht is in La Ciotat, France, the port where the French government last month seized a superyacht owned by Igor Sechin, the Russian oil oligarch.

The Whisper is listed as an asset of Vesuvius International Limited in the British Virgin Islands. The company would have ended in 2017, but another Vesuvius International was registered in the same year in Jersey, one of the Channel Islands.

The owner of this company is listed as Wotton Overseas Holdings Limited – owner of a helicopter photographed landing on Abramovich’s Solaris several times.

How much is each yacht worth?

See below how much the billionaire’s vessels are valued. Together, the ships are worth almost US$ 1 billion (US$ 980 million) or R$ 4.5 billion.