Russian top ranks publish video of Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets in Ukraine war

The Russian Defense Ministry posted a video on its social media in which it shows Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets allegedly taking part in the invasion of Ukraine. The images show the crews of fighter planes carrying out the tasks of carrying out attacks against the ground. Pilots perform flights at various altitudes, employing air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles.

A Russian military pilot comments that he and his military colleagues have never had to engage in a battle with Ukrainian aircraft. According to him, the only case occurred at the beginning of the war, when a pair of Ukrainian Su-27 military planes decided to resist a Russian attack group and headed towards them.

In fact, there are no records of air battles in this war and it is not known where all the Ukrainian fighter planes are, although a part was shot down and another destroyed on the ground, as previously disclosed and evidenced by photos.

The video published by the Russian government is available below

Crews of Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets have carried out air strikes against Ukrainian nationalists' military infrastructure.





SU-35

The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian super-maneuverable generation 4++ multirole fighter with a thrust vector system, codenamed Su-35S in the Russian Aerospace Forces. The fighter has a maximum take-off weight of 34.5 tonnes and can accelerate up to 2,500 km/h. The Su-35 has an operating range of 1,500 to 4,500 km and a service ceiling of 20,000 meters.

The Su-35 is capable of employing a full range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, including precision weapons. It carries a 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon, short, medium and long range air-to-air missiles, Kh-31, Kh-35U or Kh-59M anti-ship missiles and various types of munitions and precision rockets such as your basic weaponry. The fighter integrates the IUS-35 information and control system and has a radar Capable of detecting targets at a distance of 100km to 400km.





SU-30

The Su-30 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-C) is a Russian two-seat heavy multirole fighter. It was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in the late 1980s and is derived from the training version of the Su-27UB. Compared to the basic version, the Su-30 features an expanded weapons set, updated equipment and an airborne refueling system.

Export versions of the Su-30 are popular abroad. In particular, Russia has delivered 200 Su-30MKI fighter jets to India alone. Deliveries of Su-30 modifications to the Russian Air Force began in 2010.

The Su-30SM is capable of carrying a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and bombs in 12 rigid points for external loads and is equipped with a 30 mm gun.



