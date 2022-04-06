Russia’s Decline Means China’s Rise, Says Expert Who Foresaw Crimea Invasion | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to advance before the bewildered eyes of the world. Russian troops have destroyed entire cities as millions of people try to escape a devastated country.

The dramatic conflict threatens to be the most transformative and dangerous event in Europe since the Second World War.

What will decide this war and how can it end? Was the Russian invasion really predictable? Can Putin back down from Western economic sanctions? And how much hope should we place in the peace negotiations?

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, British academic Taras Kuzio, an expert on Ukrainian politics, economics and security, tries to answer these and other questions.

In 2010, Kuzio predicted the Russian annexation of Crimea, which took place in 2014 and triggered one of the worst crises between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

And just a few weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he published a book called Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War, in which he explains in depth the crisis between the two countries and discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged obsession with Kiev.

Taras Kuzio is a professor at the Kiev National University in Ukraine and a research associate at the Henry Jackson Society in London, UK — Photo: Taras Kuzio via BBC

BBC News World – How surprising was the Russian invasion of Ukraine for you?

Taras Kuzio – I have been very critical of Western academics and Russian experts because they have downplayed and denied the existence of nationalism in Putin’s Russia. And that’s not true. Putin has had a strong obsession with Ukraine since at least the mid-2000s.

When he became president in 2012, he did so in the belief that he would go down in history as the aggregator of Russian lands, including those of Ukraine and Belarus. Nationalism in Russia is reflected in pre-Soviet tsarist nationalism, which denies the existence of Ukrainians.

Putin has long argued that southern and eastern Ukraine were wrongly included by Lenin in Soviet Ukraine, when it was part of the USSR. In fact, he is quite critical of Lenin for doing this.

BBC News Mundo – Could it be that this was the main reason that led Putin to invade Ukraine?

Kuzio – The invasion is a product of both Putin’s evolution as a Russian nationalist and Ukrainian denialist, and an evolution of his perception of what is happening in Ukraine.

For him, and for the Kremlin, a Nazi today is basically any Ukrainian who supports a Western orientation. He is not the extreme right. He is any Ukrainian.

'Putin has had a strong obsession with Ukraine since at least the mid-2000s', says Kuzio — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

BBC News World – What does Putin mean when he talks about denazizing the Ukraine?

Kuzio – He’s talking about an identity that has emerged in Ukraine over the last 30 years that is pro-Western. And he wants to replace it with a liberal Russian identity, similar to that of Belarus, a country that is ruled by a pro-Russian dictator, who supports the same kind of historical myth as Putin’s Russia and is also anti-Western.

Putin thought that the people of Ukraine would welcome him because, for him, they were repressed by these Nazis who, in turn, are supported by the Americans. Putin thought he would arrive to free these little Russians from the American colonialists and the Nazis. It’s strange, but that’s what he really believed.

BBC News World – Was this, in your opinion, a mistake by Putin?

Kuzio – It’s one of three miscalculations he made. I think another big mistake was about the West. He believed that the West was stagnant, that it was divided. And he miscalculated his answer. In the Kremlin, they believed that the sanctions that would be imposed against Russia would be as weak as those in 2014 (when it annexed Crimea).

The third miscalculation was his misperception of Ukrainians, who really are not “liberal Russians”. They are Ukrainians.

BBC News World – Do you think Western sanctions will push Putin back?

Kuzio – I think they will have a tremendous effect on the Russian economy. The Kremlin was stunned by the broad agreement of all Western countries and the harshness of the sanctions. They never expected Germany, for example, to do that.

The big sanction that would destroy the Russian government’s economy would be a total ban on Russian oil and gas, which countries like Germany have already said they cannot do immediately. They need time to find other suppliers.

Western sanctions 'will have a tremendous effect on the Russian economy', according to Kuzio – Photo: Getty Images via BBC

But these sanctions do not have an immediate impact. It takes a few months to really see the result.

BBC News World – And what could happen?

Kuzio – Russia has been cut off from globalization. This means that Russia, as a great power, will go into a faster decline, and it will also mean the rise of China as the dominant alternative to the West.

Russia’s international image, which is very important, has been seriously damaged. Nobody wants to have anything to do with Russia anymore. Nobody wants to work or do business with them, 400 western companies have left the country.

This will allow China to emerge as the dominant alternative anti-Western power.

BBC News Mundo – Speaking of Chinawhat is the role of this country in the war?

Kuzio – China is very happy. Russia’s decline means its rise. They share a stance against the West, but the difference between the two countries is that China is a rising power and Russia is a declining power. And the difference is also that China has a really strong army. Not Russia.

Russia was thought to be a great military power. And now people are wondering why they haven’t been able to defeat Ukraine.

So I think, ultimately, this war will define China as the new dominant anti-Western power, because Russia will have shown itself to be a country in decline.

BBC News World – But why China did not impose sanctions against the Russia?

Kuzio – It wasn’t just China. Israel and Turkey also did not impose sanctions. China will continue to blame the US and NATO for this, because China will always be anti-US and anti-NATO.

Three years ago, it was a joint alliance of Russia and China against the West. Now, this war confirms that Russia is a minority partner of China.

Putin has miscalculated everything in this regard. He believed that China would help him, and I don’t think it will.

For expert, Russia's decline means China's rise — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

BBC News World – Do you think Putin is irritated by the turn of events?

Kuzio – Of course, because the original plan was that it would be very easy. In a maximum of 2 days, they would occupy Ukraine and expel these Nazis and their American sponsors.

Putin never took Zelensky seriously because he was a comedian. He was not a real politician. He thought he would flee Kiev, and they could deploy a Ukrainian (Alexander) Lukashenko. This was the plan and it failed completely.

BBC News World – How much hope should we place in peace negotiations?

Kuzio – We must always keep in mind that there are liars in Moscow. We cannot believe anything they say. They have been lying for the past eight years that there is no Russian military in Ukraine.

Second, the West can only agree to lift sanctions if Ukraine accepts a peace deal.

Destruction in Ukraine after Russian invasion — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

And one of the big demands is that Russia withdraw its troops to the same position they were in before the invasion. And that, I think, is going to be a big problem for Putin.

I think Zelensky will try to reach some kind of peace agreement because it’s better than civilians keep getting killed. But I don’t think anyone is naive about Russia anymore. And that’s a factor.

BBC News World – What will define this war?

Kuzio – What will define this war is a complete divorce from Russia and Ukraine; 100% of Ukraine will hate Russia for the next 20, 30 or 40 years. There will be no pro-Russian party, no pro-Russian religion.

And that will also generate distrust among all neighbors towards Russia, because what Putin has done has gone too far: destroying cities and killing civilians, with a quarter of the Ukrainian population displaced. This made Ukrainian soldiers and politicians extremely angry.

It’s the kind of bloody divorce that didn’t happen in 1991, when the USSR disintegrated. In a way, this is what should have happened then.

BBC News World – How do you think the war between Russia and the Ukraine will it end?

Kuzio – Zelensky is not a crazy nationalist. He was always someone willing to compromise. The Russians have always demanded Ukraine’s surrender, not a deal. But perhaps now, given the state of the war, Russia is more willing to stop demanding Ukraine’s surrender in order to accept some deal.

The agreements would be something like Ukraine’s neutrality or Russia’s withdrawal from the territories it occupied during the invasion.

But Russia doesn’t have much time. Sanctions will collapse your economy more and more as the months go by, and that will show that it is a country in decline.

The impact of war, the destruction of military equipment and the death of soldiers will also have a big impact.

Putin’s position becomes less and less stable as time goes on. Until the invasion, I believed that Putin would be president for life. But now I don’t think… his position is not so secure because there is so much discontent. For nationalists, it’s a shame what happened to his army.