Salmonella: understand what is the bacteria detected in chocolates in Europe | Health

A request was made to return Kinder products produced at the factories in Arlon, Belgium, which were sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden, announced the Ferrero brand.

In France, 21 patients were informed by the Pasteur Institute’s Salmonella Reference Center and, of this, 15 reported having consumed the Kinder products in question, according to the national body responsible for public health. The average age of cases is 4 years.

Kinder chocolates ‘recall’ in Europe after salmonella cases

But what is salmonella?

Known for being the most responsible for food poisoning, salmonella (Salmonella enterica and Salmonella bongori) is a type of bacteria transmitted by eating raw or undercooked food contaminated by feces. It causes a bacterial infection called salmonellosis.

The main disease symptoms are abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea and usually appear 12 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food.

Present in the feces of sick individuals and also of infected animals, the bacteria spreads quickly when the hygiene conditions are poor. The microorganism usually contaminates raw foods such as meat, especially poultry, unpasteurized milk and eggs.

To avoid the disease, infectious disease doctors recommend extra care with preparations that use raw eggs, such as mayonnaise, and also with chicken meat, which should always be consumed well-done. Although the bacterium is usually associated with foods of animal origin, it can also occur in vegetables that have been in contact with contaminated water.

The symptoms of salmonellosis vary in intensity according to the amount of contaminated food ingested and also to the level of degradation of the product consumed. The most common are vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

In most cases the disease persists in the human body for a limited and determined period. Thus, treatment can be done at home and is focused on relieving symptoms and keeping the patient well hydrated. It is recommended that the patient remain at rest and drink plenty of water or homemade saline to avoid dehydration.

If the symptoms persist for more than three days, the Ministry of Health recommends that a health unit be sought. The use of antibiotics is recommended by the ministry only when the bacteria contaminate other organs besides the intestine and spread through the bloodstream. In these more serious cases, symptoms such as headache and chills can appear in addition to joint pain, difficulty urinating, eye inflammation and arthritis.

Antibiotic treatment is not recommended for mild or moderate cases in healthy people. That’s because these medications may not completely eliminate the bacteria that cause salmonellosis. In these cases, there is a risk that the antibiotic will create resistant strains, rendering the treatment ineffective.

Babies, children, and the elderly, who are more susceptible to dehydration, are most at risk from the condition. People who have weakened immunity and sickle cell anemia are also part of the group that can develop complications.

When several cases of salmonella infection transmitted by contaminated food are found in the same establishment, the local Health Surveillance must be contacted.

Since salmonella is eliminated from food when products are cooked, fried or roasted completely, most precautions are taken to prevent poisoning by the bacteria. involve special attention to raw foods. Here are the main recommendations of the Ministry of Health to avoid salmonellosis:

Wash your hands before, during and after handling or consuming food.

Sanitize vegetables by soaking them in a liter of water with sodium hypochlorite or a teaspoon of bleach.

Eggs and meat – especially poultry, which are more prone to contamination – should be well cooked or roasted.

Prefer to consume pasteurized or boiled milk rather than raw milk.

Defrost meat slowly in the fridge before cooking.

Wash kitchen utensils used in preparing raw meats well and do not let them come into contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Always keep eggs refrigerated.

Watch videos from the Salmonella Wellness program below:

Exclusive on the web: Expert teaches how to avoid salmonella in eggs

Salmonella comes mainly from meat and eggs, explains expert