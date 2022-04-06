Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE 2022 with price reduction

This Tuesday (5th), the Samsung announced the arrival of the Galaxy S20 FE 2022a new version of the device originally launched in 2020. The highlight is a price reduction made by the brand, but practically no details were changed compared to the original model.

Specifications, design, camera, everything remains exactly the same in the new version. The big difference is that the “new” device no AKG headphones in the box. For the rest, we are talking about the exact same smartphone.

O Galaxy S20 FE was a commercial success for Samsung, and has a quadruple camera system, where both the main and the ultrawide have 12 MP, and an 8 MP telephoto. The front camera for selfies is 32 MP.

Among the specifications, the mobile platform is on account of the Snapdragon 865, in addition to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the 4,500 mAh battery is paired with a 25W charger.

Galaxy S20 FE can still be a good cost-effective smartphone optionSource: Samsung Newsroom

Galaxy S20 FE 2022 screen has 6.5 inch screen, Super AMOLED displayFull HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and compatibility with HDR10+. The construction of the device is made of plastic, while the back has a rectangular-shaped camera module, and the fingerprint sensor is hidden under the screen. Color options are white, lavender and blue.

Only available in South Korea

Although the news of the price reduction is very exciting, the new Galaxy S20 FE is only available in South Korea for 700,000 won, around R$ 2,677 in direct conversion. The original version, released in 2020, cost 900,000 won. For now, there is no information about the arrival of the device in Brazil.

At the beginning of the year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE in Brazil, which is the direct successor to the device launched in 2020.